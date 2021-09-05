The Trews play that small coffee shop outside of Ottawa.

[Another dispatch from Ross Macdonald, a frequent customer of the unique Neat Coffee Shop. – AC]. Although Neat is called a café, it definitely has a pub-like feel, most of the patrons are drinking craft beer and singing along with the band. One would expect to see a local cover band singing Trews songs. Except that isn’t a cover band, it is in fact The Trews, one of Canada’s biggest rock bands belting out hit after hit. And even though the show was outside with mandatory pandemic spacing, there was still a cozy feel to the evening.