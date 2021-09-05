CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Trews play that small coffee shop outside of Ottawa.

By Alan Cross
ajournalofmusicalthings.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Another dispatch from Ross Macdonald, a frequent customer of the unique Neat Coffee Shop. – AC]. Although Neat is called a café, it definitely has a pub-like feel, most of the patrons are drinking craft beer and singing along with the band. One would expect to see a local cover band singing Trews songs. Except that isn’t a cover band, it is in fact The Trews, one of Canada’s biggest rock bands belting out hit after hit. And even though the show was outside with mandatory pandemic spacing, there was still a cozy feel to the evening.

www.ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gord Downie
Person
Ross Macdonald
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lead Guitar#The Trews#Music Industry#Neat Coffee Shop#Ac#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicajournalofmusicalthings.com

This band has released a song honouring Toronto music venues

Jo Ryder, the Toronto duo, knows that Toronto music venues have gone through some trying times. The video for their song, “Bliss and Nothing Less” features them traveling from venue to venue around the city. The band has this to say. “The Bliss and Nothing Less video acts as a...
Marion, INMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Stay Outside, Tamas last to headline at Abbey Coffee Co.

Two local bands are putting on a show tomorrow night to raise money for musicians in need. Stay Outside and Tamas are performing Friday at the Abbey Coffee Co., located at 1500 S Western Ave, where two of the performers had worked for several years. Tickets are $5 and all...
Musicajournalofmusicalthings.com

The Ongoing History of New Music, episode 923: Studio stories with David Botrill

The new season (the 29th!) of The Ongoing History of New Music begins!. Long before I started doing this for a living, I had a notion that I was going to be a record producer. After all, I loved music and the idea of being able to help record it sounded like a great job. So as high school wound down, I started to look for schools that taught music production. That’s when reality set in.
LifestyleArchDaily

23A Coffee Shop / Ponomarenko Bureau

Text description provided by the architects. 23a is a city coffee shop that is located on one of the historical streets of Kharkiv near Kharkiv Theater of Opera and Ballet. During the daytime, it is a coffee shop with craft drinks, light meals, desserts, but in the evening it turns into a party place with wine and a bar ambiance.
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC News

This hip-hop coffee shop pays for free therapy, one cup at a time

A Chicago coffee shop that focuses on mental health wants to make sure its customers have a place to “talk about hard stuff.”. Christopher LeMark, the founder of “Coffee, Hip-Hop and Mental Health,” has dealt with trauma for much of his life after being “abandoned and abused for a span of 12 years.” LeMark said that he didn’t know either of his parents and struggled with “a lot of complications,” including “physical, mental and emotional abuse” for 30 years of his life.
Restaurantsolivemagazine.com

Best London coffee shops

We’ve asked our coffee expert Celeste Wong to share her favourite coffee shops across London, from speciality spots serving carefully selected filter-brewed coffee to cool and quirky cafés for showing off to visitors. Looking to make barista-quality coffee at home? Find the perfect coffee grinder with these tried-and-tested coffee grinders,...
Worldthecountrynote.com

Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame Moves to Calgary’s National Music Centre

CALGARY, AB — The Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA®) is pleased to announce that the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame™ (CCMHF) has relocated to Calgary, finding its permanent location at Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre. Established in 1984 to honour Canadian Artists and Builders who have made long-term contributions to the growth and development of Canadian country music, the CCMHF will soon be open for public viewing.
Florissant, MOKSDK

This Florissant coffee shop is serving up latte flights

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Nyshaun Harvey is the woman behind the menu at Latte Lounge in Florissant. You could say she’s caffeine obsessed. Things have been going so well at the Latte Lounge that she will soon be opening a second location in Downtown St. Louis. The secret ingredient to her...
Hip Hopthebrag.com

Body of ‘loved’ Melbourne hip hop artist Eimable Manirakiza found

The body of Melbourne musician Eimable Manirakiza has been discovered after a two-month community campaign to find him. Eimable Manirakiza, 24, a talented singer and music producer who was well respected in the Melbourne hip hop community, was last seen at Gordon O’Keeffe Reserve, Werribee on Wednesday, June 23rd. The...
Colorado State9News

Popular chicken joint opens 4th Colorado location

DENVER — A popular fast-casual chicken restaurant is expanding in the Denver area. Opening in Cherry Hills Village in the Happy Canyon Shopping Center, Birdcall's new 213-seat location is the restaurant's fourth in Colorado. The location at 4996 East Hampden Avenue, which is Birdcall's largest to date, will feature the...
Rochester, MNPost-Bulletin

Hawaiian coffee shop to surf caffeine wave into Rochester

A new name in coffee wants to say “Aloha” and join the corral of caffeine competitors in the Med City. Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, which is unexpectedly based in Colorado, has signed up a franchisee to open a Rochester location. The announcement came as part of a list of...
Wallburg, NCWXII 12

Wallburg Emporium and Coffee Shop closing

WALLBURG, N.C. — Wallburg Emporium & Coffee Shop will serve its last customer this weekend. Ron and Debbi Palmer have owned the coffee shop on Highway 109 for eight years. “We made it look as cute as we could so when people were driving by they wanted to stop,” Debbi said.
New York City, NYVillage Voice

Brandon Ivan is Celebrating the 10th coffee shop! This time on the Westside – In Chelsea!

787 Coffee. Have you heard about it already? The owner of the product Brandon Ivan, a well-known name in the business world, is getting this tasteful coffee to your area. With the triumphant development of new delicious coffee tastes and happy customers from all over New York, Brandon wants to expand the business. After covering some areas of NYC, Brandon is going to open the next shop, the tenth one, in the Westside, Chelsea.
Melrose, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Melrose Coffee Shop Opens With Special Mission

MELROSE (CBS) — Since Bitty & Beau’s coffee shop opened in Melrose on Saturday, customers haven’t stopped walking through the door. “Most coffee drinkers go to the same place every day but I wanted to try something different and support the cause. Might’ve won me over,” said Bill Brennan of Revere. The friendly service is noticeable right away, and helping to win customers over, “The people. The people are the whole experience. The coffee is great but just interacting with the people, it’s just a great feeling,” said Joe Hickey of Melrose. Bitty & Beau’s is run by people with intellectual and developmental disabilities,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy