Real Madrid are monitoring Antonio Rüdiger's contract situation at Chelsea ahead of a possible exit in January, according to reports. The west Londoners have been working to extend the Germany international's past 2022 to avoid the risk of losing him on a free next year, but it has been reported that the 28-year-old's future hangs in the balance, with Chelsea waiting for a decision over the defender's future.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO