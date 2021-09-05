Another Voice: A worthwhile effort, Part 4
The climate crisis is already here and growing. To avoid economic collapse within a few decades, we must begin with a 50% reduction of carbon emissions by 2030. This is the fourth part of a description of what that might look like in Mendocino county. In addition to installing distributed renewable energy production and storage, and beginning the shift to electric vehicle (EV) transportation, there are two other important elements required to actually reduce emissions: a green hydrogen economy and a trained labor force.www.ukiahdailyjournal.com
