CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ukiah, CA

Another Voice: A worthwhile effort, Part 4

By Crispin B. Hollinshead
Ukiah Daily Journal
 5 days ago

The climate crisis is already here and growing. To avoid economic collapse within a few decades, we must begin with a 50% reduction of carbon emissions by 2030. This is the fourth part of a description of what that might look like in Mendocino county. In addition to installing distributed renewable energy production and storage, and beginning the shift to electric vehicle (EV) transportation, there are two other important elements required to actually reduce emissions: a green hydrogen economy and a trained labor force.

www.ukiahdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Ukiah, CA
Society
Local
California Business
Local
California Society
City
Ukiah, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrogen Economy#Hydrogen Fuel#Home Energy Storage#Energy Crisis#Ev#Liquid Organic#Lohc#Shippable#Gm#Daimler#Mendocino College#Enron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
MTA
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
Country
Scotland
Related
Energy Industryexpressnews.com

Energy Dept. says 40 percent solar feasible by 2035

WASHINGTON - The Department of Energy signaled Wednesday they aim to get the U.S. power grid to 40 percent solar energy by 2035, more than 20 times the capacity that exists on the grid today. The department put out a report stating that such an expansion was feasible without raising...
Energy IndustryFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Report: Solar can power 40% of nation by 2035

WASHINGTON – Solar energy has the potential to supply up to 40% of the nation's electricity within 15 years – a 10-fold increase over current solar output, but one that would require massive changes in U.S. policy and billions of dollars in federal investment to modernize the nation's electric grid, a new federal report says.
Energy IndustryGrist

A solar-powered future

It’s Thursday, September 9, and the Biden administration says nearly half of the U.S. electrical grid could be powered by solar by 2050. Last year, only about 3 percent of U.S. electricity came from solar power. Within two decades, market forces and government policies could increase that fraction 15-fold. A...
Energy Industryeenews.net

Biden admin maps path for dramatic solar energy growth

The U.S. could get as much as 40% of its electricity from solar by 2035 if the country commits to federally backed decarbonization efforts and adopts policies to promote the technology, the Department of Energy said in a report today. The document comes as Capitol Hill prepares for weeks of...
Energy IndustryBoston Globe

From 4% to 45%: Biden sets an ambitious blueprint for solar energy

The Biden administration on Wednesday released a plan to produce almost half of the nation’s electricity from the sun by 2050 as part of its effort to combat climate change. Solar energy provided less than 4 percent of the country’s electricity last year and the administration’s target of 45 percent would represent a huge leap and will most likely take a fundamental reshaping of the energy industry.
Energy Industryutilitydive.com

DOE funds $25M consortium to develop grid-scale inverters, standards

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has awarded $25 million to a new public-private consortium dedicated to the development of grid-forming inverters powerful enough to distribute renewable energy across multiple states. Large-scale solar, wind and battery resources require inverters capable of helping to stabilize the grid alongside traditional generators like...
Congress & Courtseenews.net

Judge deals blow to Obama fossil fuel royalty rule

A federal judge yesterday struck down Obama-era regulations on royalty valuations for coal mined from public lands but kept parts of the rule related to oil and gas payments. The 2016 rule by the Interior Department’s Office of Natural Resources Revenue aimed to rein in mining companies’ practice of selling coal at a discounted rate to their own subsidiaries, deflating the royalty fees owed to taxpayers for developing publicly owned fossil fuels.
Potter Valley, CAUkiah Daily Journal

Two-Basin Partnership asks for pause in Potter Valley Project process

A group that formed two years ago to explore a new future for the Potter Valley Project, which is a hydroelectric plant in Mendocino County that diverts water from the Eel River and into the Russian River via Lake Mendocino, is requesting more time from federal regulators to study their options and the ramifications of each.
Energy IndustryTree Hugger

Solar Could Be the Keystone of Biden’s Decarbonization Plans

The U.S. could rely on solar energy to produce 40% of its electricity by 2035, an effort that would lead to a drastic reduction in carbon emissions, the Biden administration said in a new energy blueprint. The Solar Futures Study released Wednesday by the Department of Energy (DOE) lays out...
Environmentcalifornianewswire.com

Talon International Announces Launch of 100% Sustainable Ghost Net Products as Part of Ocean Plastic Cleanup Effort

The only company producing a full range of trim items produced from 100% Ghost Net Plastic material. A considerable advancement toward reducing the overabundance of plastic waste in our oceans, benefiting valuable partners and consumers alongside improving our indispensable home: Earth. WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. /California Newswire/ — After years of...
CancerWired UK

A strange Covid-19 origin theory is gaining traction

In early August 2021, a preprint reported a potentially huge discovery. Researchers had looked at samples that were collected as part of measles and rubella surveillance in Italy. They reported the detection of evidence of Sars-CoV-2 genetic material in the samples of eleven subjects taken before the pandemic – with the earliest case going as far back as late summer 2019. This would mean that the virus was circulating in Italy much earlier than December 8, thought to be the date of the first known case in Wuhan.
Energy Industryeenews.net

Is Biden’s 40% solar blueprint achievable?

An aggressive Biden administration blueprint released yesterday aims to give solar an unprecedented role in reaching a carbon-free grid, but its feasibility may hinge on local and state action, Congress and trade policy shifts, according to researchers. The Department of Energy analysis said getting to a carbon-free grid by 2035...
Ukiah, CAUkiah Daily Journal

Letter: A response to Tom Hine

Tom Hine’s article about gardens in Sunday’s paper put a smile on my wife’s face. One of the reasons for the smile was that our sunflowers were featured – photographed, even — by the UDJ columnist. The other reason was because Tom suggested that if people did not believe that 18-foot-tall (possibly 17-foot-tall) sunflowers could be growing in a West Standley Street garden, they could go check them out. There’s only one problem: they’re gone.
Energy Industryelectropages.com

Blue vs Green Hydrogen – Be careful when considering hydrogen

Hydrogen is quickly becoming a candidate for future power storage and generation thanks to its lack of CO2 emission upon use. Why is hydrogen potentially better than batteries, what is blue and green hydrogen, and why should we exercise caution in hydrogen generation?. Why is hydrogen a potentially better source...

Comments / 0

Community Policy