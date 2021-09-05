CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple products on sale for Labor Day on Amazon

By Sarah Williams
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Let’s talk about how much we love Apple products. Super-cool, sleek, futuristic — they even took the l owly #2 pencil and transformed it into an intergalactic implement. And now, Amazon brings you the future — on sale. That’s right, the future is now and it’s discounted this Labor Day, with items as low as $61. “Worth it! Love it!” said this customer about their Apple TV 4K. “Saved my marriage,” wrote this user about the Apple AirPods Pro. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch SE has amassed more than 28,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

