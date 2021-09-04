Bogey-free 3-under 67 by Billy Horschel in the third round at the TOUR Championship

In the third round of the 2021 TOUR Championship, Billy Horschel makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole. In his third round at the TOUR Championship, Billy Horschel hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Horschel finished his day tied for 5th at 10 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 20 under; Jon Rahm is in 2nd at 18 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 15 under.