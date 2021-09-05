CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking down the Bears

By Scott Richey
The News-Gazette
 5 days ago

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey). The last time the Bears drafted a quarterback in the first round, they also signed a veteran quarterback to serve as the bridge to the new era. The Mike Glennon to Mitch Trubisky handoff didn’t work. Andy Dalton has the QB1 tag heading into the season, but, at the first sign of trouble, Matt Nagy has to turn to Justin Fields. The fans will demand it, and it might be the only way he keeps his job.

