THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: 9/5

Heading into Saturday’s playdate hosted by the Kell Longhorns, the Centennial Knights were below .500 with a 7-9 record, but thanks to their 5-0 performance on the day, the Knights were able to improve to 12-9 on the season. During Saturday’s performance, the Knights only loss one set, which was during their match up with Central (Carrollton). During their match up with neighboring Roswell, the Knights found themselves playing from behind in both winning sets and for Centennial head coach, Ada Franklin, “passing and communication” were areas that the Knights needed to address throughout their matchups. “We have not played our game yet,” Franklin said after their win over the Hornets. “We’re playing complacent and I’ve said if you keep playing like this, you’re not going to be as successful as you want to be. So we have to think about the teams that we play really strong against, that’s how we need to play,” Franklin said, adding, “if we have them down, keep them down.”