We know Eva Marcille's kids love a sweet treat, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum's youngest son recently had a craving for a salty snack. "Really Maverick???" Eva captioned an Instagram photo showing the little one sitting on the floor with an adorably guilty look on his face. The almost-2-year-old was holding a bag of potato chips, but the contents of the bag were spilled out on the floor. "I’m calling on peaceful and merciful Jesus right now," Eva joked. "Boy you know you wrong and completely out of line…. KIDS."