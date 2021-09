Peacock has released a trailer for “Unidentified with Demi Lovato,” which premieres on Sept. 30. The four-part UFO docuseries sees Lovato, their friend Matthew and their sister Dallas consult with leading experts, investigate eyewitness encounters, uncover government documents and conduct tests to search for the truth about UFOs. In the trailer, Lovato explains that they already believe in extraterrestrials, calling themself a “UFO experiencer” and recounting a trip to Joshua Tree where they saw a bright light moving erratically through the sky. In “Unidentified with Demi Lovato,” they aim to convince their family and friends of the same.