Charlie Morton, Braves look to salvage series split against Rockies
After suffering yet another one-run loss Saturday, the Atlanta Braves will try to salvage a series split when they wrap up a seven-game road trip against the Colorado Rockies. Atlanta opened their trip with a three-game sweep in Los Angeles. They took the opener in Colorado 6-5 but then dropped the next two games 4-3 and 7-6. They still hold a two game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East standings but the Mets are now just 3.5 back as things are tightening up with just four weeks remaining in the regular season.www.talkingchop.com
