Charlie Morton, Braves look to salvage series split against Rockies

By Kris Willis
Talking Chop
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter suffering yet another one-run loss Saturday, the Atlanta Braves will try to salvage a series split when they wrap up a seven-game road trip against the Colorado Rockies. Atlanta opened their trip with a three-game sweep in Los Angeles. They took the opener in Colorado 6-5 but then dropped the next two games 4-3 and 7-6. They still hold a two game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East standings but the Mets are now just 3.5 back as things are tightening up with just four weeks remaining in the regular season.

MLBNBC Sports

Braves suffer a potentially big blow in NL East race

The Phillies needed to pick up ground in the NL East this week and, so far, both they and the Dodgers have done their part. The Phils have opened the week with consecutive road wins over the Nationals, while the Braves have dropped two in a row in Los Angeles.
MLBYardbarker

Marcell Ozuna comes to a plea agreement, where do the Braves go from here?

Earlier this Summer, Amy Dash and I broke the news that Ozuna had his charges reduced after prosecutors seemed to disagree with sworn police statements and bodycam footage. Ozuna was originally charged with Felony Aggravated Assualt (Strangulation), but that was reduced to Simple Assault (Family Violence) by the Fulton County District Attorney’s office.
MLBTalking Chop

Freddie Freeman, Braves reportedly talking but no deal yet

Alex Anthopoulos has been busy of late handing out contract extensions to catcher Travis d’Arnaud and Charlie Morton. The Atlanta Braves still have one big name whose contract status remains uncertain in reigning MVP Freddie Freeman. Many expected a new deal to be announced during Spring Training but that came and went. It has been relatively quiet with the clock ticking.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Freddie Freeman and his teammates had Juan Soto’s back after Will Smith plunking

This is why — and how — major league ballplayers are best at settling their own feuds. By the time Sean Nolin plunked Freddie Freeman in the first inning of Wednesday night’s 4-2 Washington Nationals’ victory over Atlanta’s Braves, pitcher Will Smith’s apparent vendetta on Juan Soto the night before was already taken care of.
MLBchatsports.com

Atlanta Braves infield is full of horses and homers

Atlanta Braves infielders Ozzie Albies, Freddie Freeman and Austin Riley of the Atlanta Braves celebrate a victory. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) You may have already heard about the homer tallies being recorded by the Atlanta Braves’ infield. There’s another equally impressive stat among them. Everybody likes the home runs...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

What will the Colorado Rockies lineup look like in 2022?

There’s no denying that the Colorado Rockies’ offense has struggled in 2021, particularly on the road. However, the second half of the season has seen the beginnings of an offensive renaissance at 20th and Blake. The emergence of new stars and fan favorites has brought hope for better days ahead...
MLBTalking Chop

Braves recall William Contreras. Place Stephen Vogt on 10-day IL

The day after his first multi-homer game since 2017, Stephen Vogt has been placed on the 10-day injured list, the Braves announced today. Vogt, who has struggled with the bat since signing with the Braves, surprised everyone yesterday unleashing a pair of homers that would help propel the Braves to their win over the Nationals. Unfortunately, catching is a very difficult position and after trying to block a ball in the dirt while trying to make a play at third, Stephen Vogt immediately fell to the ground in pain. With tears in his eyes he left the game before being replaced by Travis d’Arnaud.
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Thursday

Last Thursday brought us an abbreviated eight-game slate, and it's the same story this week. There are once again only eight games on tap, which makes it somewhat difficult to find enough quality streamers to fill every position. Then again, because so many teams have the day off, it's all the more important to get those empty lineup spots filled with live bats and arms.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Rockies activate RHP Jon Gray from IL, promote IF Colton Welker for MLB debut

The Rockies announced Wednesday that they’ve reinstated right-hander Jon Gray from the 10-day injured list and called up infielder Colton Welker for his MLB debut. Righty Antonio Santos was also recalled to the MLB roster. In a trio of corresponding moves, the Rox put right-hander Chi Chi Gonzalez on the 10-day injured list with a strained oblique, placed righty Robert Stephenson on the paternity list and optioned infielder Joshua Fuentes to Triple-A Albuquerque.
Rome, GAWinston-Salem Journal

Dash, Braves split double-header

ROME, Ga. — Winston-Salem starter Dan Metzdorf pitched six sharp innings as the Dash edged the Rome Braves 3-2 on Wednesday in the first game of a double-header at State Mutual Stadium. In the nightcap, four pitchers limited the Dash to one run on six hits and the Braves won...
MLBTalking Chop

The Daily Chop: NL East lead, Freddie Freeman contract, Marcell Ozuna and more

It wasn’t pretty and it certainly wasn’t easy, but the Atlanta Braves outlasted the Washington Nationals 7-6 in 10 innings Thursday night to come away with a much-needed series win. Coupled with losses by the Phillies and the Mets, the Braves extended their NL East lead to 3.5 games over Philadelphia and 5.0 games over New York. Atlanta will continue its homestand Friday when they open a three-game series against the Miami Marlins.
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves: What does a Dansby Swanson contract extension look like?

The Braves have one big player they must retain this offseason, the 2020 NL MVP Freddie Freeman. I still have faith that gets done, but who else do the Braves need to retain? Charlie Morton and Travis d’Arnaud are back, yet there are still questions surrounding Adam Duvall, Eddie Rosario, Joc Pederson, and Jorge Soler. However, if you have a keen eye for titles, you know this article isn’t about them. It’s about one of the most polarizing players on the team, homegrown shortstop and former first overall pick Dansby Swanson.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Braves, Charlie Morton agree to one-year, $20 million extension

Charlie Morton will be returning to the Atlanta Braves next year. The 37-year-old right-hander agreed to a one-year, $20 million extension with the Braves for 2021, the team announced on Monday, per ESPN. It also includes a $20 million club option for 2023 with no buyout. Morton signed with the...
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers at home this weekend for series against the struggling Rockies

This weekend the Dodgers welcome the Colorado Rockies at home for a three-game series starting on Friday evening. The Dodgers are currently sitting at second place in the NL West, not that anyone needs reminding. The Dodgers will continue to chase the Giants through this series.
MLBlamarledger.com

Charlie Blackmon hits grand slam as Rockies lose to Braves at Coors Field

The Rockies produced runs in just one inning Thursday night and fell 6-5 to the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field. Colorado, which hit into three inning-ending double plays, was beginning a seven-game homestand — the first four against Atlanta — after closing out a nine-game trip with a win on Wednesday at Texas.
MLBFOX Sports

Feltner expected to start for the Rockies against the Braves

Atlanta Braves (71-64, first in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (63-73, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (12-5, 3.82 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 181 strikeouts) Rockies: Ryan Feltner (0-0, 0.00 ERA) LINE: Rockies +160, Braves -187; over/under is 11 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Atlanta will...
MLBchatsports.com

Braves look to snap three-game skid as Touki Toussaint faces the Rockies

After a rough start to their road trip, the Atlanta Braves will try to pick up the pieces Thursday when they begin a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. The Braves are coming off of a three-game sweep at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers and have saw their lead in the NL East standings reduced to just two games over the Philadelphia Phillies. Atlanta led late in Tuesday and Wednesday’s games in LA only to watch it slip away.

