Tottenham players 'are not happy with transfer chiefs Fabio Paratici and Steve Hitchen's animated behaviour in the dugout' and their presence on the bench 'doesn't sit right' with stars who feel they 'can't speak freely'

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTottenham players are said to be unhappy with Fabio Paratici and Steve Hitchen's behaviour in the dug-outs during their home games this season. Paratici - who is the club's managing director of football - and Hitchen - who is the club's technical performance director - were on the bench during Tottenham's fixtures with Arsenal, Manchester City and Watford.

