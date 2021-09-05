Tottenham players 'are not happy with transfer chiefs Fabio Paratici and Steve Hitchen's animated behaviour in the dugout' and their presence on the bench 'doesn't sit right' with stars who feel they 'can't speak freely'

Tottenham football chief Fabio Paratici has explained their deal for Pape Matar Sarr. The youngster was signed last week and loaned back to Metz for the season. Paratici told the club's website: "I think Pape is one of the most talented in Europe. Our job is not to look just at tomorrow, but maybe also past tomorrow or next year. This is our job, and I think we made a great signing. In all of Europe they speak about this, a lot of teams were interested, a lot of teams were there to sign (him), so we made a very good signing.