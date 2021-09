Well, when the pre-episode recap includes reminders of pretty much every single story line that has gone down in season three, you know you’re in for it. There’s so much for Good Trouble to get into in its finale that they had to supersize it. Ninety whole minutes of drama, baby! And yet, with all that extra time, there is so little closure in this episode it mostly ends up feeling less than satisfying. Listen, it’s not like I don’t love a good finale cliffhanger — Isaac coming up on that elevator?! Reader, I gasped — I am a human woman! But, like, all the cliffhangers? Especially when it comes to story lines playing out all season long, it would’ve been a little more narratively pleasing to get some definitive answers instead of stretching some of these stories out past their expiration date. It’s time for some of these plots to level up, you know?