Is it possible that we are all living in a Frank Schwindel dream? It feels like we all still have our own consciousness, but somehow this has to be a dream, right? Certainly, we saw Patrick Wisdom and Rafael Ortega in turn go berserk earlier. But, the difference now is that now only is Schwindel going off, but he’s propelling a thoroughly mediocre team to victory. Surely, one of you statheads out there can estimate the relative probability of this Cubs team winning six consecutive games.