Toddler Takeover, Homeschool Day return to Albany Museum of Art

Two popular educational programs, Toddler Takeover and Homeschool Day, return to the Albany Museum of Art this month. Special Photo: Albany Museum of Art/Annie Vanoteghem

ALBANY — Two popular monthly programs return to the Albany Museum of Art this month following their usual summer hiatus.

The first Toddler Takeover program of the new season is Tuesday. Homeschool Day is back in session on Thursday. Each will be conducted monthly through May 2022.

“We pause these two programs during the summer because of our heavy schedule of summer art camps,” AMA Director of Education & Public Programming Annie Vanoteghem said. “We will be happy to have the kiddos back. We have big plans for our toddlers and homeschoolers this fall.”

Toddler Takeover is a 30-minute program that begins at 10:30 a.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. Designed for children 15 months to 3 years old, the young participants enjoy story time followed by a visit to an AMA exhibition and a fun art project. The program is free for AMA members and $5 per session for non-members. Other dates this fall for Toddler Takeover are Oct. 5, Nov. 2 and Dec. 7.

“While the program is tailored for toddlers and parents, it’s sibling-friendly, so brother and sister can come, too,” Vanoteghem said.

Homeschool Day is a 90-minute program that starts at 11 a.m. and takes place on the second Thursday of the month. While geared toward K-5th-grade students, homeschoolers of all ages can participate in this education and art-making workshop. Each program focuses on an aspect of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, math) education, and incorporates a current AMA exhibition. Each session includes a project, gallery tour and more. The cost per session is $5 for AMA members and $10 for non-members. Other dates this fall for Homeschool Day are Oct. 14, Nov. 11 and Dec. 9.

“Art is an important component of learning,” Vanoteghem said. “A number of studies have shown that exposure to art helps students in other aspects of their education, such as improving their ability to grasp new concepts and enhancing their critical thinking skills.”

September programs will tie in with “European Splendors: Old Master Paintings from the Kress Collection,” which is on view in the AMA’s Haley Gallery. Both will focus on the portraits in the exhibition of Renaissance and Baroque paintings on loan through Dec. 23 from the Columbia Museum of Art in Columbia, S.C.

“This is a wonderful opportunity, especially for students,” Vanoteghem said. “Many kids only see works of art from these periods as pictures in books.”

In October, both programs will be linked to “Horse Power,” an exhibition of paintings by Macon artist Cedric Smith. It is on view in the East Gallery through Dec. 23.

November will explore the works of printmaker Sanaz Haghani, a native of Iran who now resides in Athens. Her exhibition in the upstairs McCormack Gallery, “Essay Topic: Write Down the Word WOMAN One Hundred Times!,” also continues through Dec. 23.

The Albany Museum of Art is located at 311 Meadowlark Drive in Albany, adjacent to Albany State University’s West Campus just off Gillionville Road. The museum is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. The Albany Museum of Art is open to the public 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Admission is free.