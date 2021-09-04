Thomas Paul Ravis was welcomed into God's loving arms on Saturday, September 4, 2021, with his family present. He was the loving husband, devoted father, proud grandfather, caring brother, and loyal friend to many. He was a graduate of Latrobe High School in 1960 and received his B.S. degree in accounting from Wheeling College in 1964 and his J.D. Degree from Duquesne University School of Law in 1967. He was a proud member of the 171st Aeromedical Airlift Wing of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard Greater Pittsburgh Ang Base. At Duquesne, he met and married Eileen Patricia Alockny, and they were blessed to be married for 53 years. He worked for Coopers and Lybrand, Certified Public Accountants, 1968. He was an adjunct professor in the Masters in Taxation program at Robert Morris College Graduate School, 1978-1982. He was attorney of law with Laubach, Fulton, Ravis & Semple, 1969-1972, and a founding father of the Allegheny Tax Society. He enjoyed attending their meetings throughout the years. He worked as an attorney of law in his Private Law Practice in Perrysville from 1984 to present. He and his wife purchased the former St. Teresa Church and Rectory and named it The Great Hall for banquets. Tom shared many happy moments helping bridal couples with their wedding receptions. He was a devoted member of the Perrysville Business Association working for the betterment of the Perrysville community. He enjoyed fly fishing and Trout Unlimited meetings. He said he was blessed with the best neighbors and loyal friends. He enjoyed attending mass, being with his grandchildren, cooking, and going to Steeler games. Thomas is survived by spouse, Eileen Alockny Ravis; his son, John Thomas Ravis and wife, Alison Bureau, daughter, Amy Ravis McKittrick and husband, Brian, and Rebecca Ravis Balega. He is survived by his seven grandchildren, Sarah Balega, Emma Balega, Bertha Balega, Jack McKittrick, Clara McKittrick, Anna Ravis, and Ryan Ravis. Survived by one sister, Laura Kathryn Weiss and her husband, Steven A. Weiss. Preceded by his parents, John J. Ravis and Kathryn Tomashosky Ravis. His family would like to thank his health team who provided excellent care for him, especially, the loving care given to him and his family at Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford. No Visitation, Memorial Service to be scheduled at a later date. Arr. by NEELY FUNERAL HOME, please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.