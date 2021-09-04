CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tunch A. Ilkin, age 63, of Mt. Washington. After fighting a courageous battle with ALS, the Lord took Tunch home on Saturday, September 4, 2021. Tunch was the beloved husband of Karen, loving father of Tanner (Jess) Ilkin, Natalie (Danny) Coale and Clay (Kristin) Ilkin, cherished son of Ayten and the late Mehmet Ilkin, and adored grandfather to Levi, Abbott, Brynn, Althea and Connor. Tunch was preceded in death by his first wife, Sharon. Tunch was born in Istanbul, Turkey. He emigrated to the United States with his parents when he was two years old and settled in the Chicago area. In 1975, he was granted an athletic scholarship to Indiana State University. Tunch was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth round of the 1980 NFL Draft. Tunch played offensive tackle for the Steelers for 13 seasons from 1980–1992, and the Green Bay Packers for one season in 1993 and retired from football after the 1993 season. He was the first Turkish-born player in the NFL. Tunch earned 2 Pro Bowl appearance honors in 1988 and 1989. Tunch served as Vice President of the NFL Players' Association from 1989 to 1994. After retiring from football, Tunch moved into TV and radio broadcasting. In 1998, he joined the official Steelers broadcasting team of Myron Cope and Bill Hillgrove as an analyst. After Cope's retirement following the 2004 season, Tunch took over the color-commentary and analyst duties for Steelers game radio broadcasts. Tunch also worked with sideline reporter and former teammate, Craig Wolfley, hosting a morning radio show called In The Locker Room with Tunch and Wolf. Tunch has co-authored two books, In The Locker Room, and Forged In Steel. Since 2005, Tunch was the Men's Pastor at The Bible Chapel, a non-denominational church in McMurray, PA. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends are welcome at the South Hills Bible Chapel, 300 Gallery Drive, McMurray, PA, Monday from 2-4 and 6-8pm. A service to celebrate Tunch's life will be held Tuesday at 2pm at the South Hills Bible Chapel. For those who cannot attend, the service will be streamed live from biblechapel.org. Interment will be private. Memorial donations in Tunch's name may be made to Light of Life Rescue Mission, 913 Western Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Steelers legend Tunch Ilkin tragically passes away at 63

The Pittsburgh Steelers are mourning the loss of a legend on Saturday. Former offensive lineman and long-time announcer Tunch Ilkin has passed away at 63-years-old. The former Steelers standout had announced 11 months ago that he was battling ALS and unfortunately, it’s taken his life far too soon. Ilkin began his NFL career in 1980 and went on to play 13 years in the league, spending the final season of his tenure with the Green Bay Packers.
NFLPosted by
Fox News

Former Pro Bowl lineman, broadcaster Tunch Ilkin dies at 63

Tunch Ilkin, a Turkish-born, two-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman with the Pittsburgh Steelers who went on to become a beloved member of the organization's broadcast team, has died. He was 63. The Steelers confirmed Ilkin's passing on Saturday. Ilkin, who revealed last fall he was fighting amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (also...
NFLsteelersnow.com

Steelers President Art Rooney II Releases Statement on Passing of Tunch Ilkin

Former Steelers offensive tackle and adored radio analyst Tunch Ilkin died Saturday after battling ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Ilkin was 63. He retired from the broadcast booth on June 3 after 23 years on the Pittsburgh Steelers Radio Network, passing three months after stepping away from the team.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Former Steelers great Tunch Ilkin dies at 63 following battle with ALS

Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Tunch Ilkin died Saturday following a battle with ALS and pneumonia, the team announced. He was 63. "We are heartbroken by the passing of Tunch Ilkin. He was a man of faith who dedicated his entire life to being a devout Christian and family man," Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement. "His passion for the game of football was evident in his everyday life. As a player, he fought his way through tough times of being cut and injured, but continued to make an impact as a leader of our offensive line and made two Pro Bowls."
NFLPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Steeler Nation, Pittsburgh Reacts Following The Passing Of Tunch Ilkin

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the news of Tunch Ilkin’s passing made waves through the sports world, Steeler Nation shared several messages with kind words and condolences about the former player and broadcaster. Ilkin died on Saturday morning following a battle with ALS.  Mr. Ilkin will forever be a part of #Pittsburgh. His dedication to our neighborhoods off the field was unparalleled. His work with the North Side’s @lightoflife helped so many in our community. https://t.co/QLPtAfMt3L — City of Pittsburgh (@Pittsburgh) September 4, 2021 Steelers defensive end Cam Hayward shared a message on Instagram, saying “we lost a heck of a person but...
NFLSteelers Depot

Tomlin Reflects On Friendship With Tunch Ilkin: ‘He Will Be Sorely Missed’

Before Mike Tomlin began his press conference to discuss a daunting matchup against the Buffalo Bills or pummeled by questions about T.J. Watt’s contract, he opened with a heartfelt statement about the passing of former Steelers’ offensive lineman and broadcaster Tunch Ilkin, who died this weekend after a battle with ALS.
NFLsteelersnow.com

Pittsburgh Painter Cody Sabol Creates Tribute to Tunch Ilkin

Pittsburgh artist Cody Sabol was among the many people touched by the loss of Steelers offensive lineman and broadcaster Tunch Ilkin last week. Sabol, a nationally recognized speed painter that has created works of many Steelers players, including JuJu Smith-Schuster and Najee Harris, took to the canvas to create a tribute to Ilkin.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Mike Tomlin memorializes former Steelers tackle Tunch Ilkin

Tunch Ilkin, who in 1980 was drafted in the sixth round of the NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, died Saturday, according to his best friend and former teammate Craig Wolfley. Ilkin passed away at age 63 after a bout with ALS, which he first made public in October of...
NFLwtae.com

Former Steelers tackle, broadcaster Tunch Ilkin remembered as a humanitarian

PITTSBURGH — Steelers fans and members of the Pittsburgh community say Tunch Ilkin's legacy stretches beyond football; he was a humanitarian. James Cohen, the owner of Yinzers in the Strip District, says he was very upset to hear that Ilkin passed, "He was a living angel," Cohen said. "I was tore up. This world needs more people like him, for what he did. The Light of Life Mission, his presence helped them build that new facility."
FootballPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Ron Cook: Tunch Ilkin’s unbreakable faith will be his lasting legacy

Joe Fryz, like Tunch Ilkin, died much too young. He was 58 when he passed in June 2017 from complications from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, better known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, the same horrific disease that took Ilkin on Saturday, just 19 days before his 64th birthday. Fryz played basketball at...
Indiana StateWIBC.com

Tunch Ilkin, Indiana State University Football Alum, Dies

STATEWIDE — Tunch Ilkin, a Turkish-born American sports broadcaster and football player, has died. He died Saturday morning. Ilkin was an Indiana State University alum, and was a former Indiana State offensive lineman. He graduated in 1980. He was also a two-time Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Bowl offensive tackle.

