Last night's episode of Riverdale, titled "The Return of the Pussycats," featured (as the title implies) the return of Ashleigh Murray, Hayley Law, and Asha Bromfield as Josie McCoy, Valerie Brown, and Melody Valentine -- the trio of musicians known collectively as Josie and the Pussycats. Created by legendary Archie Comics artist Dan DeCarlo, Josie (whose last name didn't become McCoy until the 2001 film adaptation) first appeared in the comics in 1963, and then about 12 years later became the lead singer in a band called The Pussycats, just in time for an animated Josie and the Pussycats Saturday morning cartoon.