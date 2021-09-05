Letter | Only sensible way out of gridlock is light rail

Are we condemned to suffer morning and evening traffic jams on Highway 1 forever? Aren’t we smarter than that? Construction of a zero emissions light rail line together with a bike-pedestrian trail is the only sensible way to provide clean modern transportation for our county in the long-range future. Together they expand mobility for all kinds of people and will provide better travel times than buses which are caught in traffic jams too. Imagine – 40 minutes from Watsonville to Santa Cruz, regardless of traffic!