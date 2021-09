Two people from Leesburg died after a crash Sunday afternoon in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers were at the scene of the fatal crash at U.S. 27 and Vineyard Way around 3 p.m., said Lt. Kim Montes, an agency spokesperson. A 76-year-old man was driving down Vineyard Way when he tried to make a left turn onto U.S. 27, Montes said. The car turned into the path of a ...