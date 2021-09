ATLANTA -- If this was tension, it was the friendliest tension you’re likely to see on a baseball field. Nationals starter Sean Nolin was ejected in the first inning of the Nats’ 4-2 win on Wednesday for first throwing behind, and then hitting, Braves star Freddie Freeman. And yet by the end of the sequence, it seemed that nobody was really that upset. Heck, when he crossed home plateafter hitting the go-ahead homer in the seventh, Soto even blew a kiss to … someone in the general direction of the Braves’ bullpen.