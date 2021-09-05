CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tacoma, WA

On Hilltop, the Food is Free Project looks for a new home. ‘We’re trying to feed people’

By Matt Driscoll
Tacoma News Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Food is Free Tacoma Project has grown by leaps and bounds since it was launched more than five years ago. What originally started at David Thompson’s South End home has blossomed into a grassroots initiative with more than 30 participating gardens — and dozens of tables across Tacoma where people can turn to for free, locally grown fruit and produce. Even if you’ve never heard of the nonprofit effort, there’s a good chance you’ve seen a raised bed it has helped to inspire or a sign in your neighborhood.

www.thenewstribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
Tacoma, WA
Society
City
Tacoma, WA
City
Home, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Food Waste#Homelessness#Charity#The Food Is Free Project#The News Tribune#Food Is Free Tacoma#Thompson S Hilltop#Tacoma Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
California StatePosted by
CNN

Republicans are laying the groundwork to lie that the California recall was stolen

Washington (CNN) — Polls suggest California voters are poised to defeat an effort to recall the state's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom. The polls could be wrong or change fast. At present, though, their findings are entirely unremarkable. California has nearly twice as many registered Democrats as registered Republicans. Newsom was elected by almost 24 percentage points in 2018. With one notable exception, in 2003, every previous attempt to recall a California governor has failed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy