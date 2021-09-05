On Hilltop, the Food is Free Project looks for a new home. ‘We’re trying to feed people’

The Food is Free Tacoma Project has grown by leaps and bounds since it was launched more than five years ago. What originally started at David Thompson’s South End home has blossomed into a grassroots initiative with more than 30 participating gardens — and dozens of tables across Tacoma where people can turn to for free, locally grown fruit and produce. Even if you’ve never heard of the nonprofit effort, there’s a good chance you’ve seen a raised bed it has helped to inspire or a sign in your neighborhood.