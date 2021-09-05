Malibu Boats Introduces GM-Powered 2022 Wakesetter 21 LX
Malibu Boats has introduced its new 2022 Wakesetter 21 LX, a 21-foot towboat that offers a naturally aspirated 6.2L V8 engine developed in part by GM Marine. The 2022 Wakesetter 21 LX is available with two engines: the Malibu Monsoon M5Di engine, or the Malibu Monsoon M6Di engine. The Monsoon M5Di is based on a GM 5.3L V8 engine and makes 360 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque, while the M6Di is based on a GM 6.2L V8 and makes 430 horsepower and 460 pound-feet. Both of these engines were co-developed by Malibu Boats and GM Marine with boat-specific applications in mind.gmauthority.com
