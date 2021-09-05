Romelu Lukaku Reveals Reason Why He Left Inter Milan Following Chelsea Transfer

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku has revealed that he only left Inter Milan due to his affection for Chelsea.

The striker completed his Stamford Bridge return in a club record transfer fee of £97.5 million.

Speaking to Kristof Terruer via Sky Sports PL, Lukaku made an honest admission regarding his Inter Milan departure.

SIPA USA

He said: "I was only going to leave Inter Milan for Chelsea,

"Kids love Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United. And Chelsea for me, everyone knows what Chelsea means to me.

"If they ask me, why would I say no?"

The striker continued to confirm the bids that the club had made for him and revealed which one made him realise returning to Chelsea was an option.

"I only realised that Chelsea was serious at the third offer. So it was €100m (£85m), then it was €105m (£90m), and then it went to €110m (£94m). Then I knew, this is truly serious." he said.

Lukaku got off to a fine start on his second debut for Chelsea, netting the opening goal against Arsenal at the Emirates.

He then played another 90 minutes against Liverpool at Anfield, playing as the focal point whilst Chelsea held on to a 1-1 draw with ten men.

The Belgian is set to make his 100th appearance for his country against the Czech Republic and will be looking to mark the occassion with a goal, after bagging a brace against Estonia.

Next up for Lukaku in the Premier League is Aston Villa as the striker will make his second home debut a Stamford Bridge.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube