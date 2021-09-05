CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Romelu Lukaku Reveals Reason Why He Left Inter Milan Following Chelsea Transfer

By Nick Emms
Posted by 
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 5 days ago

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku has revealed that he only left Inter Milan due to his affection for Chelsea.

The striker completed his Stamford Bridge return in a club record transfer fee of £97.5 million.

Speaking to Kristof Terruer via Sky Sports PL, Lukaku made an honest admission regarding his Inter Milan departure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XwV4S_0bnP4Wzn00
SIPA USA

He said: "I was only going to leave Inter Milan for Chelsea,

"Kids love Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United. And Chelsea for me, everyone knows what Chelsea means to me.

"If they ask me, why would I say no?"

The striker continued to confirm the bids that the club had made for him and revealed which one made him realise returning to Chelsea was an option.

"I only realised that Chelsea was serious at the third offer. So it was €100m (£85m), then it was €105m (£90m), and then it went to €110m (£94m). Then I knew, this is truly serious." he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jVHd8_0bnP4Wzn00

Lukaku got off to a fine start on his second debut for Chelsea, netting the opening goal against Arsenal at the Emirates.

He then played another 90 minutes against Liverpool at Anfield, playing as the focal point whilst Chelsea held on to a 1-1 draw with ten men.

The Belgian is set to make his 100th appearance for his country against the Czech Republic and will be looking to mark the occassion with a goal, after bagging a brace against Estonia.

Next up for Lukaku in the Premier League is Aston Villa as the striker will make his second home debut a Stamford Bridge.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
287
Followers
2K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Liverpool#Belgian#Sky Sports Pl#Arsenal#The Premier League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier Leaguewashingtonnewsday.com

Romelu Lukaku, a Chelsea striker, slams Cristiano Ronaldo comparisons.

Romelu Lukaku, a Chelsea striker, slams Cristiano Ronaldo comparisons. Despite their comparable playing styles, Romelu Lukaku of Chelsea dislikes being compared to Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid. Apart from their great goal-scoring abilities, Lukaku and Ronaldo share a number of characteristics, including the leagues in which they have competed. Ronaldo...
Premier Leaguetheprideoflondon.com

What have we learnt from every Romelu Lukaku key touch for Chelsea?

“I didn’t expect too much. I wanted to be open to watch him and see his strengths and capability to adapt and to link up between Kai, Mason, and him. This was good,” said Thomas Tuchel. The German manager was implying that he had sent his shiny new forward into his second Chelsea debut without too many tactical instructions. Romelu Lukaku had just returned to the Blues seven years after he departed, this time for a club-record fee. The Belgian waited a week to make his return debut, which came on the road in a hostile environment at the Emirates Stadium. 15 minutes into the match against Arsenal, he had the ball in the back of the net—to the surprise of absolutely no one.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Lukaku gives Chelsea injury scare as he undergoes scan on 'minor issue'

The Belgium international striker will be undergoing medical tests before heading back to Stamford Bridge for a return to domestic duty. Romelu Lukaku has handed Chelsea an untimely injury scare by admitting that he will be undergoing a scan on a "minor issue" before returning to Stamford Bridge from international duty.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Romelu Lukaku will have a scan on his thigh before returning to Chelsea after international duty with the Belgium striker admitting he's been struggling with a 'minor issue'

Romelu Lukaku will have a scan on his thigh before returning to Chelsea after the striker admitted he has been struggling with a 'minor issue'. The striker marked his 100th cap for Belgium with a goal in their 3-0 victory over the Czech Republic. Lukaku was booked later in the game and is now suspended for their game against Belarus, meaning he can make his way back to London early.

Comments / 0

Community Policy