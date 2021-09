The Bryan Harsin era got off to a much better start than I think even we believed despite the fact that we were beginning with Akron, a team ranked lower than there are spots in the FBS. Auburn rolled from the start, and the first team pitched a perfect game (sans one extra point) before the backups came in and did very well on their own. In the end, the 60-10 result turned out to be a much more efficient and powerful start to the season than we expected.