How to cope with stress when the work is challenging
Stress in the workplace is a common experience for people. No matter what you do, there’s always going to be some stress in your life. But when you feel stress has become chronic, it can really affect your physical and emotional health. It can be overwhelming and come with deadlines or challenging obligations. The best way to reduce this chronic stress is to try exercise, meditation, yoga, or even spending time with friends. Long-term stress is common and can be difficult to avoid. But you can easily manage the tension that occurs on the job.thriveglobal.com
