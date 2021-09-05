CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Four Killed in Two North Lakeland Houses; Suspect Surrenders

By Barry Friedman
 11 days ago
5:30 P.M. UPDATE: A gunman in military armor who said he was high on methamphetamines shot and killed four people, including an infant, in two houses off North Socrum Road early this morning, then exchanged gunfire with deputies and police before surrendering, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. An 11-year-old...

Grady Judd
