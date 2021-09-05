CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
After Ida's fury, infrastructure key in preventing misery

wcn247.com
 4 days ago

The destruction left by the remnants of Hurricane Ida have officials and experts agreeing that infrastructure including roads, sewers and housing in New York and New Jersey must be quickly improved. The Northeast is still recovering from torrential rains that brought about deadly flooding on Wednesday and Thursday. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the world is changing with ever more frequent and intense storms and the playbook needs to change, too. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says it's clear that some streets can't sustain flash flooding. She pledged to find new answers.

