Anxiety abounds in Big 12 towns with OU, Texas departures

AMES, Iowa (AP) — The Big 12 is in transition and that's causing anxiety in the conference's cities and towns. Oklahoma and Texas are moving to the Southeastern Conference by 2025 and the Big 12 is looking to add four new members. Fans are wondering if the reformed Big 12 will be able to maintain its status as a Power Five conference without the Sooners and Longhorns. West Virginia fan Josh Martin says the Big 12 isn't worth much without those two schools.

