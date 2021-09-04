CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Farmington, UT

Lawsuit: Paraplegic man's foot 'shredded' on rollercoaster

By The Salt Lake Tribune
wcn247.com
 6 days ago

FARMINGTON, Utah (AP) — A paraplegic man who was injured on a roller coaster is now suing a Utah amusement park, saying his paralyzed leg wasn’t properly secured and his foot was shredded. The Salt Lake Tribune reports Matthew Christensen filed the lawsuit against Lagoon Amusement Park on Thursday in Davis County’s 3rd District Court. The lawsuit says Christensen’s ligament in his big toe was “irreparably shredded,” and that he suffered fractures to his lower leg, toe, and two other foot bones. The theme park in Farmington, north of Salt Lake City, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Farmington, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Davis County, UT
Government
Davis County, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
County
Davis County, UT
City
Farmington, UT
Farmington, UT
Government
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollercoaster#Amusement Park#Ap#The Salt Lake Tribune#3rd District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Associated Press

Unions split on vaccine mandates, complicating Biden push

The National Nurses Union applauded President Joe Biden’s proposal to require that companies with more than 100 employees vaccinate their work force. The American Federation of Teachers once said vaccine mandates weren’t necessary, but now embraces them. In Oregon, police and firefighter unions are suing to block a mask mandate for state workers.
MLBFox News

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's leave extended through the 2021 season

Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave from the Los Angeles Dodgers was extended through the end of the season under an agreement reached Friday between MLB and the players union. Bauer has not pitched since he was accused of choking a woman unconscious and allegedly punching her several times during two consensual...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Biden to GOP governors planning vaccine mandate lawsuits: 'Have at it'

President Biden on Friday dismissed arguments from Republicans that his administration’s new vaccine requirements amount to federal overreach and said some GOP governors are being “cavalier” with the health of their constituents. Asked about opponents vowing to challenge the new vaccination measures, Biden replied: “Have at it.”. “I am so...
New York City, NYCBS News

Food delivery services are suing NYC for capping their fees

The nation's biggest food delivery services including Uber Eats and DoorDash are suing New York City, arguing that a fee cap first enacted during the pandemic is costing them "hundreds of millions of dollars." The Big Apple last month implemented a permanent cap of 15% per delivery from places like...

Comments / 0

Community Policy