CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

Motorcycle crash leaves one person dead

By Rachel Phillips
Posted by 
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vT0rN_0bnP0DKO00
MGN
One person is dead after a motorcycle crash

EL PASO, Texas -- One person has died while another person was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries after a single motorcycle accident. That's according to both Fire and Police dispatch.

Police told ABC-7 the crash happened at around 1:45 a.m. at Spur 601 Eastbound at Marshal Ramp. That's near Fort Bliss.

When ABC-7 arrived on the scene there was a heavy police presence and lots of debris on the ground.

According to both Police and Fire, the two people involved in the crash were the driver and passenger of the motorcycle.

There's no word yet if it was the driver or passenger that died.

No other details were provided.

The post Motorcycle crash leaves one person dead appeared first on KVIA .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KVIA ABC-7

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

 https://kvia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Fort Bliss, TX
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Accidents
Fort Bliss, TX
Accidents
Fort Bliss, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Accident#Mgn#Police And Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

SWAT situation unfolds as police surround central El Paso house

EL PASO,Texas -- A SWAT situation was unfolding in central El Paso late Wednesday morning as police surrounded a house. El Paso police officers blocked off an area in the 2900 block of E. Yandell Street near Raynor as a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter buzzed overhead in support of the SWAT operation. Authorities The post SWAT situation unfolds as police surround central El Paso house appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Man arrested in shootings of central El Paso lawyer couple

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso police on Thursday announced the arrest of a man for allegedly shooting a prominent attorney couple in their central El Paso home last year, killing the wife and seriously injuring her husband. Joseph Angel Alvarez, 38, is charged with the murder of 50-year-old Georgette Kaufmann and the aggravated assault The post Man arrested in shootings of central El Paso lawyer couple appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Man arrested in shootings of El Paso lawyer couple says he executed ‘Satanists’

UPDATE: A police affidavit obtained by the El Paso Times late Thursday afternoon outlined an apparent motive for the shootings of a prominent attorney couple in their central El Paso home last year. The court document contends that Joseph Angel Alvarez, whose arrest was announced earlier in the day, had “extremist religious beliefs” and believed he The post Man arrested in shootings of El Paso lawyer couple says he executed ‘Satanists’ appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Body pulled from canal in south central El Paso; death probed

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police detectives were investigating the discovery of a body late Wednesday afternoon in a south central El Paso waterway. Authorities reported the pulling of a body from a canal between 4 and 5 p.m. The canal where that body was found is located near E. San Antonio Avenue and The post Body pulled from canal in south central El Paso; death probed appeared first on KVIA.
Montana StatePosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Loop 375 north at Montana reopens after crash that hurt 2

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Traffic investigators with the El Paso Police Department responded to a serious vehicle crash late Monday night that sent two people to the hospital. It happened just before midnight on Loop 375 near Iron Medics. The northbound lanes of Montana were closed off for investigators until about 8:30 a.m. Emergency The post Loop 375 north at Montana reopens after crash that hurt 2 appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso man arrested with over $80k of fentanyl in car

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso motorist has been jailed on felony drug charges after sheriff's deputies said they found over $80,000 worth of fentanyl in his car during a traffic stop, authorities announced Wednesday. Jose Perez Lorta, 24, was being held in the El Paso County jail on $200,000 bond on charges of The post El Paso man arrested with over $80k of fentanyl in car appeared first on KVIA.
Las Cruces, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

$2,000 reward offered in death of Las Cruces man found lying on bloody sidewalk

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces police have offered a $2,000 reward for help finding the person or persons responsible for a suspicious death over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Police were seeking to develop additional clues in the death of 31-year-old Matthew Portillo, whose body was discovered on Juniper Avenue around 7 a.m. The post $2,000 reward offered in death of Las Cruces man found lying on bloody sidewalk appeared first on KVIA.
Fort Bliss, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in motorcycle crash near Fort Bliss

EL PASO, Texas -- One person died and another was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning. The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. at Spur 601 Eastbound at Marshal Ramp, near Fort Bliss. The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash, and both the deceased and The post 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in motorcycle crash near Fort Bliss appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Carjacker leads El Paso police on chase before abandoning vehicle

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police were searching Sunday evening for a man wanted in a carjacking that happened in the Bartlett Drive area of west El Paso. Officers spotted the stolen red sedan and chased it as the car made its way to Transmountain and then towards northeast El Paso. Police broke off The post Carjacker leads El Paso police on chase before abandoning vehicle appeared first on KVIA.
Las Cruces, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Man charged with murder in deadly Las Cruces drive-by shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces police on Sunday confirmed the arrest of a 28-year-old man on charges he shot and killed a motorist on Lohman Avenue last month. Hector Victor Calderon is in custody in connection with the Aug. 16 drive-by shooting death of 40-year-old Ezekiel Diaz, said Det. Frank Torres of the The post Man charged with murder in deadly Las Cruces drive-by shooting appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

2 deaths in Dona Ana County blamed on distracted driving

DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- The Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office on Saturday reported two traffic deaths occurring in under 24 hours as it warned about the perils of distracted driving, which was blamed for the fatal incidents. In one of the incidents, a pedestrian was struck by a car and killed Friday night The post 2 deaths in Dona Ana County blamed on distracted driving appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Dehydrated woman, dogs with burnt paws rescued by search crews at Mundy’s Gap

EL PASO, Texas — A woman hiking with her two dogs on Saturday had to be recused by El Paso firefighters after they were overcome by the heat. Authorities said the woman suffered from dehydration, while the two dogs suffered burns to their paws. The search and rescue effort took place on a west Cottonwood The post Dehydrated woman, dogs with burnt paws rescued by search crews at Mundy’s Gap appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Deadly Shooting in the Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas -- One person is dead after a shooting in the Lower Valley. According to police the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Police say it occurred at 9100 Texas Red Drive in the Lower Valley. When ABC-7 arrived on the scene there was red tape blocking off part of the street. The post Deadly Shooting in the Lower Valley appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Victim shot, killed in Lower Valley neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas -- One person is dead after a shooting in El Paso's Lower Valley. According to police, the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. It occurred in the 9100 block of Texas Red Drive, which had red tape blocking off an area of the residential neighborhood. Police said no one else was injured The post Victim shot, killed in Lower Valley neighborhood appeared first on KVIA.
Las Cruces, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Man who died in standoff with deputies near Las Cruces is ID’d

UPDATE, Sept. 6: Dona Ana County Sheriff's deputies on Monday identified the man who died during a standoff east of Las Cruces last week as 37-year-old Adam Alvarez. Alvarez was found dead of a gunshot wound inside a home at 8904 Corona, just north of Highway 70 off Weisner Road, following an exchange of gunfire The post Man who died in standoff with deputies near Las Cruces is ID’d appeared first on KVIA.
Las Cruces, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Shooting reported east of Las Cruces triggers shelter-in-place order for residents

DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- Dona Ana County Sheriff's deputies asked residents along a stretch of Weisner Road near Highway 70 east of Las Cruces to shelter in place on Friday afternoon citing what they described as an "active scene." Authorities didn't elaborate, but the Las Cruces Sun News reported that a shooting had The post Shooting reported east of Las Cruces triggers shelter-in-place order for residents appeared first on KVIA.
Las Cruces, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Armed standoff east of Las Cruces ends with 2 in police custody

UPDATE: A standoff that ensued following gunfire in an area east of Las Cruces finally came to an end late Friday afternoon when Dona Ana County Sheriff's deputies took two suspects into custody. The crime scene remained active as deputies were awaiting the arrival of a search warrant before entering the home. ORIGINAL REPORT: DONA The post Armed standoff east of Las Cruces ends with 2 in police custody appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Man jailed on $1M bond in woman’s shooting death in Lower Valley home

UPDATE, Sept. 5: An El Paso man was jailed Sunday on $1 million bond on charges he murdered a woman during an argument inside a Lower Valley home. 30-year-old Juan Antonio Rodriguez is accused in Saturday's deadly shooting of 53-year-old Maria Antonieta Soroa. Detectives said the pair were arguing during the early morning hours at The post Man jailed on $1M bond in woman’s shooting death in Lower Valley home appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Heavy smoke from Juarez recycling plant blaze seen from El Paso

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -- A recycling plant blaze in Juarez on Saturday generated heavy dark smoke that could be seen for miles, including across the border in El Paso. The fire broke out at a metal recycling facility along Sierra Peña Blanca Street in the La Cuesta neighborhood. The Mexican news outlet El Diario reported The post Heavy smoke from Juarez recycling plant blaze seen from El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Las Cruces, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Man’s body found in house after standoff near Las Cruces

UPDATE #2: While executing a search warrant at a home that was the scene of a standoff earlier Friday, Dona Ana County Sheriff's deputies said they found a man inside who had been shot to death. Officials said it hadn't yet been determined whether the man died as a result of an exchange of gunfire The post Man’s body found in house after standoff near Las Cruces appeared first on KVIA.

Comments / 0

Community Policy