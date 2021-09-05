Motorcycle crash leaves one person dead

MGN One person is dead after a motorcycle crash

EL PASO, Texas -- One person has died while another person was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries after a single motorcycle accident. That's according to both Fire and Police dispatch.

Police told ABC-7 the crash happened at around 1:45 a.m. at Spur 601 Eastbound at Marshal Ramp. That's near Fort Bliss.

When ABC-7 arrived on the scene there was a heavy police presence and lots of debris on the ground.

According to both Police and Fire, the two people involved in the crash were the driver and passenger of the motorcycle.

There's no word yet if it was the driver or passenger that died.

No other details were provided.

