Christian Ramos does it all for St. Edward as high-profile tilt with Mentor turns into a rout (PHOTOS)
The marquee matchup of the regular season in Ohio high school football, pitting perennial powers Mentor against St. Edward, turned into a one-sided affair Saturday night. St. Edward won 47-7 as quarterback Christian Ramos put on a show for the home crowd in Lakewood in the air and on the ground, completing 16 of his 20 passes for 241 yards while rushing for three touchdowns.scorebooklive.com
