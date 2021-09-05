CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nelson County, VA

Confronting Chaos: a Review of A House in the Country & Other Plays by Peter Coy

By Clover Carroll
crozetgazette.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeter Coy, founder of the Hamner Theater, is a man of many talents. As a Jefferson Scholar at U.Va., he was a three-time, all-American lacrosse player and a member of the 1974 USA World Champion lacrosse team. As a member of Friends of Nelson, he was a leader and unofficial spokesperson in the fight against the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. When not engaged in professional theater, Coy works with the advanced theater classes of Nelson County High School and attends clowning workshops all over the world. But first and foremost, Coy is an award-winning playwright, author of over 45 plays, and winner of the 2001 Charles MacArthur/Helen Hayes award for Outstanding New Play for A House in the Country. His piercing gaze and joyful laugh reveal a man who enjoys life.

www.crozetgazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
State
California State
City
Spencer, VA
Local
Virginia Entertainment
State
Washington State
County
Nelson County, VA
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edgar Allan Poe
Person
Johnny Mercer
Person
J.s. Bach
Person
Helen Hayes
Person
Joseph Anthony
Person
O. Henry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Box Theater#Theater Arts#One Act Play#Jazz#The Country Other Plays#American#Friends Of Nelson#Nelson County High School#House#The Charter Theatre#The Hamner Theater Press#Broadway World#Purchase#Russian#Phoenix Theater#Rvcc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
Related
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
California StatePosted by
CNN

Republicans are laying the groundwork to lie that the California recall was stolen

Washington (CNN) — Polls suggest California voters are poised to defeat an effort to recall the state's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom. The polls could be wrong or change fast. At present, though, their findings are entirely unremarkable. California has nearly twice as many registered Democrats as registered Republicans. Newsom was elected by almost 24 percentage points in 2018. With one notable exception, in 2003, every previous attempt to recall a California governor has failed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy