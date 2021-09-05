Confronting Chaos: a Review of A House in the Country & Other Plays by Peter Coy

Peter Coy, founder of the Hamner Theater, is a man of many talents. As a Jefferson Scholar at U.Va., he was a three-time, all-American lacrosse player and a member of the 1974 USA World Champion lacrosse team. As a member of Friends of Nelson, he was a leader and unofficial spokesperson in the fight against the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. When not engaged in professional theater, Coy works with the advanced theater classes of Nelson County High School and attends clowning workshops all over the world. But first and foremost, Coy is an award-winning playwright, author of over 45 plays, and winner of the 2001 Charles MacArthur/Helen Hayes award for Outstanding New Play for A House in the Country. His piercing gaze and joyful laugh reveal a man who enjoys life.