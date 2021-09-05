Save What You Grow: Tips for Reducing Food Waste

When the euphoria and celebration of a bountiful harvest subsides, we gardeners and homesteaders are presented with a new task: preserving the abundance so that it will feed us rather than rot. After the long season of planting, growing and harvesting, we are fatigued and somehow the work of processing and preservation, while gratifying, can seem overwhelming. Maybe it is compounded by the fact that this work is time-sensitive; our produce is perishable. Though I try to take the long view of the season when it begins in the spring and consider how I will preserve and eventually cook and eat the yield from my seed selection, the reality is that I often fail at strategic planning and find myself staring at baskets of vegetables thinking: “Now what?” My dear boyfriend has helped me expand my options in recent years, first gifting me a vacuum sealer, then a deep freeze, next a food processor, and this year, a dehydrator.