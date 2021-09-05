Why Crozet: Terry Newell Examines Responsibility, Leadership, Ethics in Public Service

It’s important, where we live and why. For almost two years, the Crozet Gazette has been examining the features that make our area a good place to live, and many of you have mentioned location as a significant contributor to quality of life. A mostly moderate climate and mountain views surround us here, it’s true, but you’ve also pointed out the historical, cultural, and logistical advantages of our location. Among them is our proximity to the city of Charlottesville, an advantage that helps populate our area with accomplished people, offers jobs to our citizens, and adds to the cultural opportunities open to all of us.