Back to Fitness: Get Up for Fall

I recently had a work client who had just moved to the area from northern California. She is an outdoorsy type and excited about all the thick green forest we have and how it can be accessed within just a few minutes from her house. We were talking outside. It was about a million degrees with a million percent humidity and a million bugs were pestering us. We paused the conversation intermittently to swat at a bug or dab the sweat from our foreheads and eyes.