CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

Back to Fitness: Get Up for Fall

By John Andersen DVM
crozetgazette.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI recently had a work client who had just moved to the area from northern California. She is an outdoorsy type and excited about all the thick green forest we have and how it can be accessed within just a few minutes from her house. We were talking outside. It was about a million degrees with a million percent humidity and a million bugs were pestering us. We paused the conversation intermittently to swat at a bug or dab the sweat from our foreheads and eyes.

www.crozetgazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Cardiovascular Fitness#Exercise#Air Conditioning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
Related
Pottstown, PANorristown Times Herald

End of Summer to Fall Fun with Fitness

The carefree nature of summer might be winding down but there’s still time left to create some fun memories for the whole family. There are many active adventures that await you almost a stone’s throw away. There are also many fun events to mark on the calendar for the fall season to get you excited to move during the crisp autumn months.
Murfreesboro, TNmurfreesborotn.gov

Get Fit, Stay Fit

This class focuses on strength, balance, cardio, core, and range of motion. Saturday class added! You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. No class September 6 or October 7. Limit 35. Meets in Room 105.
Workoutslmgfl.com

Let’s Get Fit

What: It’s all about the aptly named Red Room at Barry’s. Top-flight instructors get your heart pumping on the treadmill and focus on different muscle groups during strength training, amid rhythmic beats and, yes, red lights, during a balanced workout session that lasts roughly an hour—and that burns upward of 1,000 calories.
Flossmoor, ILNWI.com

FITNESS EVENTS: Get moving with these upcoming fitness events

Verify information with venues as hours may change, class sizes may be limited, advance registration or online scheduling may be necessary and some opportunities may be limited to members only. Labor Day 5K. SEPTEMBER 5, 8 a.m., 2190 N. St. Rd 149, Portage. This is race #9 in the 2021...
Revere, MABoston Magazine

Five Locals on Their Plans for a Fall Fitness Routine

After a summer of sun, sand, and maybe more than a few cocktails, here’s how five busy locals plan to work out this season. Read all about the latest gym openings, healthy events, and fitness trends in our twice weekly Wellness newsletter. The celeb: Reverend Liz Walker. Senior Pastor, Roxbury...
Workoutsilovetheupperwestside.com

JCC Fall Fitness and Wellness Open House

Save the date for the Fall Fitness and Wellness Open House at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan. Choose from a curated selection of in-person and virtual fitness and wellness classes and lectures for free. Find out why exercise is not only good for your heart but also for your mood and memory, how meditation can change your brain, as well as why what you eat influences what you feel, think, and remember.
Wilmington, NCWECT

Get Fit with 6: September challenge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This month’s focus centers around improving balance and core. “Standing fire hydrants, surrenders, and skaters: all great for the core and balance,” said Amy Stewart, personal trainer Back to Basics. Standing Fire Hydrants. Stand with your legs hip-width apart. Bend your left leg to 90 degrees.
Utah StateFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Regence and University of Utah Want You to Get Fit For Fall

SALT LAKE CITY — The cooler fall weather is just around the corner, that’s a great time to mix up your exercise routine or get one started! Movement supports physical and mental health. It’s also a great way to socialize with family and friends and get outside in nature. Regence...
Gardeningstmarynow.com

Get It Growing: Get ready for fall

Although it doesn’t feel like it because it’s still so hot, it’s time to start thinking about your fall garden. Fall is my favorite time to grow vegetables because all my personal favorites thrive in the cooler weather of fall and winter. It is when many brassica family vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, Brussels sprouts, kale and greens such as collards, mustards and turnips grow.
SportsMcAlester News

IF THE HAT FITS: Saying goodbye to summer and hello to the fall

Well, summer’s over — kind of. With the Labor Day weekend upon us, it is the unofficial end to the summer as we all spend one last hurrah out on the lake, camping, taking a mini vacation, catching a sporting event, or just spending a lazy weekend at home. But...
Apparelmensjournal.com

Get Back To The Office This Fall With These Waterproof Chukka Boots

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content. Sponsored content. Men’s Journal receives compensation for this...
Crozet, VAcrozetgazette.com

Business Briefs: September 2021

You can bring your own music and a friend or two or three and follow the workout routine of your choice at the new “personal gym” now open at Piedmont Place in the center of Crozet. Newtown Fitness Club, LLC, which operates a group of small, local gyms, has had...
Williston, VTvtcynic.com

Cynic Fit Check: Back to school edition

We all know the first week of school is a fashion show. Here’s what UVM students wore to bid summer farewell and greet fall. “I literally ordered all of this online,” Wyman said. “My environment influences what I wear, the internet and the day-to-day people that I see. When I get bored of my stuff I go through my bestie’s closet to get inspired.”
RecipesTODAY.com

Healthy tips for getting your diet back on track this fall

All this month, TODAY is partnering with nutritionists to help you with recipes and tips to give your diet a fall reboot. Registered dietitian Maya Feller shows off a healthy breakfast, including a turmeric berry waffle, and her fellow dietitian Keri Glassman shares tips for avoiding emotional eating.Sept. 9, 2021.
WorkoutsPosted by
Mens Journal

Prepare For Fall Fitness With This Gear From LifeToGo

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content. A new season is almost upon us guys....

Comments / 0

Community Policy