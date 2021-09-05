Little kid's reaction to his mom getting him a foul ball at a Padres game is so awesome

There's nothing like taking in a baseball game with your family on a nice Saturday evening. What could make that better? Getting a foul ball at that enjoyable baseball game. If you've ever been lucky enough to secure a foul ball or home run ball at a Major League Baseball game then you know how that feels and how it's something you'll never forget. My dad snagged a foul ball at a game like 400 years ago and I still remember the whole moment like it was five minutes ago.