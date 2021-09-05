Daily Red Sox Links: Kyle Schwarber, Tanner Houck, Triston Casas

Kyle Schwarber might not have been the player most fans wanted at the trading deadline, but he is becoming the player the team needed. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe) Red Sox have been devastated by COVID, and while it is never a good time for an outbreak, the last month of the season has to be the worst. The team is still finding ways to win and they are playing with a “next man up” mentality. (Jen McCaffery; The Athletic)