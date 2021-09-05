CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Daily Red Sox Links: Kyle Schwarber, Tanner Houck, Triston Casas

By Shelly Verougstraete
Over the Monster
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Schwarber might not have been the player most fans wanted at the trading deadline, but he is becoming the player the team needed. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe) Red Sox have been devastated by COVID, and while it is never a good time for an outbreak, the last month of the season has to be the worst. The team is still finding ways to win and they are playing with a “next man up” mentality. (Jen McCaffery; The Athletic)

www.overthemonster.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Triston Casas
Person
Tanner Houck
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Chris Sale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Sports Boston#Daily Red Sox Links#Boston Globe Rrb#Covid#The Red Sox#Washington Post#Mass Live#Fenway#Nbc Sports Boston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBhngn.com

Throw of the Year: Boston Red Sox Outfielder Hunter Renfroe Wins Against His Former Team

The Boston Red Sox Outfielder Hunter Renfroe had the type of performance that Red Sox legends are made of on Wednesday night. In a recently published article in Yahoo Sports, the outfielder for the Boston Red Sox made the throw of the year - and perhaps the decade to help his club beat his former team, the Tampa Bay Rays, 2-1. In one hop, he went from a step in front of the warning track in center to third base. Joey Wendle, the Rays' infielder, couldn't have predicted when his fly ball went past center fielder Danny Santana.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Alex Cora, Red Sox ‘Jumped’ At Opportunity To Claim Taylor Motter

The Boston Red Sox need some infield depth as COVID-19 has run through their clubhouse, leaving them without Christian Arroyo, Kiké Hernández, Xander Bogaerts and more. So it wasn’t too surprising to see them make a waiver claim. Boston on Thursday claimed infielder Taylor Motter from the Colorado Rockies. He’s...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox players freak out about Hunter Renfroe’s heroic game

Wednesday night’s Red Sox game was the Hunter Renfroe show. From adding to his MLB-leading outfield assist count to hitting the go-ahead home run that gave the Red Sox one of their most epic victories of the season, Renfroe did it all. In case you missed it, this is how...
MLBclevelandstar.com

Tanner Houck, Red Sox aim for sweep of Indians

Tanner Houck appears close to solidifying his role with the Boston Red Sox, who look for a sweep of their three-game series against the host Cleveland Indians on Sunday. The 25-year-old right-hander has bounced between the majors and minors this season, but he was given a regular spot in the rotation last week.
MLBchatsports.com

Daily Red Sox Links: Chris Sale, Austin Davis, Blaze Jordan

In what has turned out to be a wild season for the Red Sox, one of the big issues is that they’ve never really seemed able to carve out an identity. Alex Speier explores why that’s the case. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe) Rob Bradford gets a little bit more to...
MLBThe Eagle-Tribune

Houck did what he was asked, but Red Sox needed more

For most of his big league career, Tanner Houck has been treated with kid gloves by the Red Sox. The rookie’s talent is obvious to anyone with eyes, but so far he hasn’t gotten the chance to really cut loose. Coming into Sunday, Houck hadn’t pitched into the sixth inning all season and he’d rarely been exposed to a lineup the third time through the order. In four of his eight starts he’d thrown fewer than 80 pitches.
MLBchatsports.com

Daily Red Sox Links: Chris Sale, Chaim Bloom, Rafael Devers

With the most recent slide, the Red Sox have been difficult to watch. The good news? Chris Sale is changing that. (Jen McCaffrey; The Athletic) Taking a look back at Chaim Bloom’s ten most notable offseason trade acquisitions. Me thinks that Garrett Whitlock will rank pretty darn highly on the list. (Chad Finn; Boston Globe)
MLBPosted by
NESN

How Alex Cora Feels About Plate Discipline Depicted By Kyle Schwarber

Kyle Schwarber didn’t need to make a game-changing swing to impact the game Thursday night in a series-clinching win over the Minnesota Twins. Instead, the Red Sox designated hitter showcased his patience at the plate to the tune of four walks. Schwarber, who chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom acquired ahead of Major League Baseball’s trade deadline, reached base on all five of his trips to the plate. He scored one run with one hit, as well.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox Odds: Sportsbooks Respect Kyle Schwarber’s Homer Potential

The Boston Red Sox have already bashed 12 home runs this week and odds are good they’ll hit at least one Friday night in Ohio against the Cleveland Indians. Home run props are a relatively new part of the sports betting space and they’ve taken the United States by storm over the last few seasons. You simply pick a player to leave the yard and if he does at any point throughout the game, you win the bet. It’s really that simple.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox notebook: Rafael Devers’ 30th homer puts him alone on list with Ted Williams, Kyle Schwarber walks 4 times in win

BOSTON -- Chris Sale wasn’t the only member of the Red Sox to reach rarified air Thursday night. Rafael Devers’ two-run homer in the eighth inning of Boston’s blowout win was his 30th of the season, marking the second time he has reached the 30-home run mark in his young career. Devers became just the second Red Sox player -- joining Ted Williams -- to homer 30 times twice before turning 25. Devers hit 32 homers in 2019; Williams hit at least 30 homers in 1939, 1941 and 1942.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox: Kyle Schwarber has been everything and more for Boston

Kyle Schwarber has been as good as advertised for the Red Sox. Just under a month removed from the Trade Deadline and Red Sox Nation is still giving Chaim Bloom plenty of grief over his activity, or lack thereof. While Boston’s CBO didn’t pillage the farm system for a flashy big name, he did bring in a power-hitting lefty who has been more than everything he was advertised to be. Since coming to Fenway Park, Kyle Schwarber has been an absolute machine, and yet, last night was his first homer with his new club.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox lineup: Jarren Duran starting in center field in return to majors; Xander Bogaerts sits, Kyle Schwarber at DH

BOSTON -- Xander Bogaerts is out of the lineup and Jarren Duran is starting in center field in his first game back with the Red Sox against the Twins on Thursday night. Duran, who was recalled Thursday after being sent down to the WooSox two days ago, is hitting eighth. With Hunter Renfroe on the bereavement list, Alex Verdugo shifts to right field with J.D. Martinez starting in left field. Kyle Schwarber, who was expected to make his first base debut Thursday, is the designated hitter with Bobby Dalbec playing first. Kiké Hernández is starting at shortstop for the fourth time this year; Christian Arroyo is at second base.

Comments / 0

Community Policy