CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nutrition

Secret Side Effects of Eating Romaine Lettuce, Says Science

By Samantha Boesch
Posted by 
EatThis
EatThis
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When it comes to talking about nutrient-dense salads, it's usually kale or spinach in the spotlight. And although these types of leafy greens do pack a punch with nutrients, it's important that we don't forget about romaine lettuce!. Romaine lettuce is a classic salad choice, and it still carries way...

www.eatthis.com

Comments / 1

EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
94K+
Followers
9K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Romaine Lettuce#Running Water#Food Drink#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nutrition
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin D Supplements After 50

One day we are trucking along enjoying our youth. And then one day we wake up in our 50s, and we find creaks, cracks, and other feelings that we never experienced before. Unfortunately, as our age increases, our risk for developing certain health conditions like osteoporosis, cancer, and hypertension increase as well. In other words, a 50-year-old body is very different than a 20-year-old body. And because of this, taking certain supplements may result in some surprising effects once we reach a certain age. (Related: Best Supplements for People Over 50, Say Nutrition Experts.)
Posted by
Best Life

If You Notice This on a Potato, Don't Eat It, Experts Warn

We've all been guilty of leaving a bag of potatoes in our pantry longer than we should, but many of us assume that taking a vegetable peeler to any soft spots or grown sprouts makes a potato that may be past its prime good to go again. But that's not exactly the case. Experts say there is one telltale sign that a potato is too dangerous to consume, even if you have your cutting utensils on hand to slice off any unsavory areas. Read on to find out when you should be tossing a potato instead of trying to salvage it.
NutritionPosted by
Verywell Health

Best Fruits to Eat If You Have Diabetes

You may have heard at some point that you cannot eat fruit if you have diabetes. Perhaps someone even told you that watermelon and bananas are off limits because they are too sweet. Neither of these is entirely true. You can enjoy fruit, you simply need to make smart decisions about which fruits and how much you eat.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

The One Breakfast Food That Reduces Inflammation, Says Science

Eating a healthy diet isn't just about weight loss. In fact, there are numerous other reasons why you should focus on incorporating healthier foods into your meals—like how food plays a huge role in your overall bodily functions, your heart health, and even your body's inflammation. What you eat has a direct impact on your body's inflammatory responses, and if you're constantly eating foods that increase inflammation, your body will stay on high alert to fight off those "foreign" substances. This is also known as chronic inflammation, which can increase the risk of diseases like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and more. So while enjoying a bowl of sugary cereal in the morning may sound like the easiest option, the best breakfast you can eat regularly to reduce inflammation is actually a bowl of oatmeal.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

The One Vegetable You Should Never Eat Raw, CDC Warns

There are so many delicious ways to prepare vegetables: You can steam them, you can sauté them, you can grill them, and you can—of course—skip the cooking process altogether. Health experts even recommend eating some vegetables raw, because they retain nutrients that could otherwise be cooked away. But that doesn't mean all veggies can forgo proper prep. In fact, there's one vegetable that you should never eat raw, because it poses real danger to your health, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Read on to find out what healthy food you absolutely must cook before eating.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Ugly Side Effects of Too Many Vitamins

Most of us learn pretty early—whether it's via an ice cream headache or pizza-party hangover—that it is indeed possible to get too much of a good thing. Unfortunately, as health-conscious adults, many of us are slow to realize the same lesson still applies. When it comes to vitamins and supplements, more doesn't mean better. Taking too many vitamins can have unpleasant or serious side effects, and some vitamins shouldn't be taken in supplement form at all. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Weight LossPosted by
Ladders

Eating these foods instead of meat can add years to your life

This article was updated on August 13, 2021. A study finds that protein found in sources like kale, peas, legumes, beans, whole wheat, and lentils can dramatically reduce one’s risk of dying from any cause. The link between plant protein and longevity. A little while back, Ladders reported on the...
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Avocado Toast, Says Dietitian

Whether it's a staple in your breakfast routine or your favorite on-the-go lunch, avocado toast is a tasty—and trendy—meal. Loaded with complex carbs, healthy fat, and protein, this easy-to-prepare meal is a great way to stay satisfied for hours at a time. However, there's one surprising side effect of eating...
Food & Drinksspring.org.uk

These 2 Beverages Cut Diabetes Risk 63%

These two drinks together were found to reduce the risk of death by 63 percent in diabetes patients. Drinking green tea and coffee together daily has been shown to reduce the risk of death from any cause among diabetic people. When diabetes patients consumed 4 cups of green tea with...
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Food to Reduce Inflammation and Slow Aging, Experts Say

You might already be aware that a wide range of health problems—like arthritis and joint pain, cancer, Alzheimer's, diabetes, heart disease, and even acne—are linked with inflammation. To fight the condition, a team of scientists who specialize in aging say there's one particular ingredient that could be key to your diet, while it also works within the gut to promote healthy organ function for the longterm.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Effect of Eating Walnuts, New Study Says

Nuts are an excellent snack food to reach for when you're looking for something that will keep you satisfied for a while, as they're full of healthy fats and protein. Not to mention, there are so many kinds to pick and choose from (or combine!) that you can easily take with you on the go.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

Never Wash These 4 Foods Before Cooking Them, CDC Warns

Washing a product thoroughly may always seem like the best thing to do to ensure it's scrubbed clean of dirt and bacteria. However, experts warn that your intuition on cleanliness may not always be correct. There are some foods you might be inclined to wash before cooking that you should never clean, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns. In fact, trying to wash these foods could actually be doing more harm than good. Read on to find out which four foods you should never put under the faucet.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

These 4 Foods Are Most Likely to Cause Food Poisoning, CDC Says

For many of us, Labor Day weekend means firing up the grill with friends and family to enjoy one last summer meal together. But unfortunately, some popular barbecue foods could make you seriously sick if you're not careful. In fact, there are four foods in particular that present the most imminent health risks to those who eat them. Read on to discover which popular items are most likely to give you food poisoning, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Major Effects Bananas Have on Your Health, Says Dietitian

Bananas are the most popular fresh fruit in the United States and globally. Recent USDA data shows that we eat, on average, more than 13 pounds of bananas per person per year. That's good news since the world's largest herbaceous plant provides numerous surprising health benefits. Here are some banana...
Nutritionhealththoroughfare.com

Eating Corn Can Benefit Our Bodies in Surprising Ways

Since it was brought from the Americas in the 15th century, corn has been grown on every continent except for Antarctica. We all know that the vegetable is tasty and rich in vitamin C, but the Eat This, Not That! publication reveals some surprising benefits of eating corn. Therefore, if...

Comments / 0

Community Policy