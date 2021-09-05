Derek Brunson Thinks Darren Till Should Consider Returning To Welterweight
Derek Brunson has dispensed some honest advice to Darren Till after defeating the Englishman, suggesting he should consider returning to the 170-pound division. Brunson is now on a five-fight win streak after earning a third-round submission victory over Till at UFC Vegas 36 on Saturday. The win places the #5-ranked middleweight one step closer to a rematch with champion Israel Adesanya, who delivered Brunson his last loss in 2018.www.mmanews.com
