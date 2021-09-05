CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derek Brunson Thinks Darren Till Should Consider Returning To Welterweight

By Andrew Starc
mmanews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDerek Brunson has dispensed some honest advice to Darren Till after defeating the Englishman, suggesting he should consider returning to the 170-pound division. Brunson is now on a five-fight win streak after earning a third-round submission victory over Till at UFC Vegas 36 on Saturday. The win places the #5-ranked middleweight one step closer to a rematch with champion Israel Adesanya, who delivered Brunson his last loss in 2018.

