Notre Dame football releases hype tape ahead of FSU matchup (video)

The Notre Dame football will take on Florida State tonight, and their hype tape for the Week 1 matchup is certain to get you amped up for the game. Week 1 of the 2021 college football season is officially here, and for the Notre Dame football team, that means a matchup against Florida State. Playing on the road in primetime will give the Irish a good view of what the team could look like this season, as they look to once again be one of the four teams in the College Football Playoff.