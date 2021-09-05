Scotland to trial four-day work week, latest nation to attempt shift
Scotland announced plans to trial a four-day work week, making it the latest nation to join the trend as more others explore the possibility of a permanent switch. The Scottish National Party (SNP) is making good on a campaign promise to try and reduce worker hours in a bid to boost productivity and worker happiness. Spain, New Zealand, Japan and Iceland have previously adopted a four-day work week – experience that Scotland will draw on as it implements its own trial.www.foxbusiness.com
