Scotland to trial four-day work week, latest nation to attempt shift

By Peter Aitken
FOXBusiness
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScotland announced plans to trial a four-day work week, making it the latest nation to join the trend as more others explore the possibility of a permanent switch. The Scottish National Party (SNP) is making good on a campaign promise to try and reduce worker hours in a bid to boost productivity and worker happiness. Spain, New Zealand, Japan and Iceland have previously adopted a four-day work week – experience that Scotland will draw on as it implements its own trial.

