America's NSA Isn't Sure Quantum Computers Will Ever Break Public Key Encryption
I'm also quite certain various corporations have access to your secret information. Your bank / credit union would be one of those. Same with credit card companies. You're also trusting Google, Microsoft, Apple, etc not to snoop on local apps and steal critical information from you, since they control the OSes that run on your devices. Does that mean you don't care if a Russian mafia gang or some Chinese hacker gets access to that same information while it's being transmitted across the internet? Becau.yro.slashdot.org
Comments / 0