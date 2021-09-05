Kaley Cuoco Reportedly Had Estranged Husband Karl Cook Sign Iron-Clad Prenup That Protects Her $100 Million Fortune

Two of Hollywood's wealthiest ladies are in the midst of divorce proceedings. Talk show host Kelly Clarkson and The Flight Attendant producer and star Kaley Cuoco are both dissolving their marriages, and we've learned that the stars had their exes sign prenuptial agreements before tying the knot. This has proven to have been a wise decision, especially for Clarkson, given how things ultimately panned out. But while the former American Idol contestant's divorce was reportedly due to “irreconcilable differences,” news of Cuoco’s divorce from husband Karl Cook seemingly comes as a surprise to those close to the couple.