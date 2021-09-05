Kaley Cuoco Reportedly Had Estranged Husband Karl Cook Sign Iron-Clad Prenup That Protects Her $100 Million Fortune
Actress Kaley Cuoco reportedly made sure to protect her money by having her soon-to-be ex-husband Karl Cook sign a prenuptial agreement that protected her wealth. Hours after the divorce was filed, sources close to the former Big Bang Theory star have been speaking out about the situation. One insider revealed Kaley has nothing to be worried about when it comes to her wealth.radaronline.com
