CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Dodgers vs. Giants odds, line: 2021 MLB picks, Sunday Night Baseball predictions for Sept. 5 from top model

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Francisco Giants will look to continue their recent dominance over the Los Angeles Dodgers and regain sole possession of the National League West Division lead when the rivals meet for the last time during the regular season on Sunday Night Baseball. The teams have split 18 games this season, but the Giants have won nine of the last 14 meetings, including three of the last five at San Francisco. The Dodgers (86-50) have played well on the road in 2021, going 40-27. The Giants (86-50), meanwhile, have the third-best home record in MLB at 44-23. Only the Dodgers and Colorado Rockies are better.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Walker Buehler
Person
Justin Turner
Person
Evan Longoria
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunday Night Baseball#Braves#The San Francisco Giants#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Caesars Sportsbook#Sportsline#The Chicago Cubs#The New York Mets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Rumors: Some Within MLB Believe Trevor Bauer May Be Suspended 2 Years

Trevor Bauer hasn’t pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers since June 28, but he has nevertheless remained in the spotlight amid allegations of sexual assault. Claims brought forth by a San Diego woman prompted the Pasadena Police Department to launch an investigation, and Major League Baseball to place Bauer on administrative leave while also conducting their own probe into the matter.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Highlights: Trea Turner, Corey Seager Hit Home Runs Vs. Giants

The Los Angeles Dodgers jumped ahead early and pulled away late for a 6-1 win over the San Francisco Giants that forced another tie for first place in the National League West standings. One night after his throwing error resulted in a walk-off loss, Trea Turner led off the first...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers troll Nolan Arenado after Justin Turner diving play

Oooh, well, what do we have here? A Dodgers icon robbing a man who could’ve been a Dodgers icon if the chips had fallen a little differently, but instead is currently scuffling towards the middle of the Wild Card picture in St. Louis?. Yes. That is exactly what we have...
MLBfangraphs.com

How the Braves Flipped the NL East Race

You could have been forgiven for giving up the Braves for dead in the water last month. Heading into the July 30 trade deadline, they were 51–52, four games behind the NL East-leading Mets and eight back in the Wild Card race, with four teams between them and the second-slotted Padres. Three weeks earlier, they’d lost their best player, Ronald Acuña Jr., to a season-ending torn ACL, plus they were down last year’s NL home run and RBI leader (Marcell Ozuna), their starting catcher (Travis d’Arnaud), and three key members of their rotation (Ian Anderson, Huascar Ynoa, and Mike Soroka). Yet nearly four weeks later, the division race has been upended, and Atlanta is squarely in the drivers’ seat. What happened?
MLBsportsgamblingpodcast.com

MLB DFS Picks 9/5 – Sunday Night Baseball LAD vs SF

Sunday Night Baseball heads to the most exciting matchup in baseball – the Dodgers and the Giants. Both teams are tied at the top of MLB for the best record (along with the Rays). So not only will the winner of tonight’s matchup stake their claim to the best record, but will also move into sole ownership of the NL West. Avoiding that wild card game is on the mind of both these teams, but all that should be on your mind is what your MLB DFS lineup is going to look like. Luckily, we got you covered there.
MLBPost-Crescent

What are the odds Milwaukee's Corbin Burnes wins the National League Cy Young?

With less than a month of baseball left in the 2021 season, the Milwaukee Brewers have several players who merit mention in the postseason awards. A Brewers pitcher hasn't won a Cy Young since Rollie Fingers and Pete Vuckovich won the American League awards in back-to-back years, in 1981 and 1982, respectively.
MLBSportsGrid

Kris Bryant Out of Giants Lineup Tuesday

Susan Slusser reports San Francisco Giants outfielder/third baseman Kris Bryant will sit out of Tuesday’s matchup with the Colorado Rockies. Bryant has been dealing with a minor wrist injury, last playing in the Giants’ 10-5 win Monday, going 1-for-4. A trade deadline acquisition from the Chicago Cubs, Bryant has played 30 games, hitting .268 with a .333 OBP and six home runs. In 93 games with the Cubs, Bryant slashed .267/.358/.503 with 18 home runs.
MLBsportsgamblingpodcast.com

Sunday Night Baseball Props – Dodgers vs. Giants September 5th, 2021

Sunday Night Baseball features a huge NL West division matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Only one game separates these two teams for first place in the division. Why not make this game a little more interesting with a few baseball props! Let me get right into it!
MLBDaily Journal

San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies odds, picks and prediction

The San Francisco Giants (88-50) and Colorado Rockies (63-75) play the second game of a three-game series Tuesday at Coors Field. First pitch is scheduled for 8:40 p.m. ET. Let's analyze the lines around the Giants vs. Rockiesodds with MLB picks and predictions. Giants RHP Logan Webb (8-3, 2.56 ERA)...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

San Diego Padres: Schedule not favorable for Wild Card chase

Entering play on Tuesday, the San Diego Padres held a one-game lead over the Cincinnati Reds in the chase for the final National League Wild Card spot. Can the Padres hang on to that lead with a brutal schedule for the rest of September and October?. Here’s why the San...
MLBdallassun.com

Max Scherzer pitches Dodgers past Cardinals

Max Scherzer struck out 13 batters and didn't allow an earned run in eight innings as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers shut down the St. Louis Cardinals 5-1 on Monday. Chris Taylor hit a two-run homer for the Dodgers (87-51), who won for the fifth time in seven games to remain within one game of the first-place San Francisco Giants in the National League West.
MLBSportsGrid

3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Stacks for Tuesday 9/7/21

Stacks are the backbone of cashing daily fantasy baseball lineups. Correlation drives upside, creating the potential to place high or even win GPPs when your selected stacks explode offensively. This column will do the digging and the dirty work to determine which stacks are worth rostering each day. Scoring upside...
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Highlights: Chris Taylor Homers, Max Scherzer Dominates Cardinals

The Los Angeles Dodgers scored four runs in the first inning and that was all they needed in the game as Max Scherzer dominated the St. Louis Cardinals in a 5-1 win. The Dodgers opened the scoring in the first on a single from Mookie Betts that drove in Trea Turner, who reached on a leadoff ground-rule a double and was moved over to third base on a single from Max Muncy.
MLBLong Beach Press-Telegram

Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw gets through rehab start for OKC

ST. LOUIS — Clayton Kershaw is his own toughest critic and he sounded thoroughly unimpressed after pitching three innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday night. “Felt alright, overall. Stuff wasn’t that great,” the Dodgers left-hander said. “But I did it, got through it. We’ll see how I feel tomorrow and go from there.”
MLBaudacy.com

LEADING OFF: Dodgers' Urías seeks MLB-leading 17th win

A look at what's happening around the majors today:. Dodgers lefty Julio Urías (16-3, 3.11 ERA) tries to add to his major league-leading win total when he pitches at St. Louis. The 25-year-old is 7-0 in his last 12 starts. In that span, he has allowed more than two earned...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Average dips to .161

Bellinger went hitless in three at-bats during Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Cardinals, sinking his season average to .161. Amid Bellinger's season-long offensive slide, manager Dave Roberts acknowledged just over a week ago that the 2019 National League MVP would begin sitting more regularly against left-handed pitching. It's unclear if that plan remains in place after AJ Pollock (hamstring) was moved to the injured list over the weekend, as Bellinger started and batted eighth Tuesday against southpaw J.A. Happ. Bellinger stayed in the lineup for a fourth straight game Wednesday -- this time versus right-hander Adam Wainwright -- but he continued to struggle. Though he hasn't enjoyed a hot streak at any point in 2021, Bellinger has performed especially poor over the past month. Since his two-homer game versus the Phillies on Aug. 11, Bellinger is slashing .108/.128/.145 while striking out at a 26.7 percent rate.
MLBvavel.com

Runs and highlights: los Angeles Dodgers 1-2 St. Louis Cardinals in MLB 2021

The eighth inning also goes without any team hurting their opponent; in the ninth, the Dodgers will have their last chance to react and avoid another loss to the Cardinals. Tyler O'Neil is struck out by Tony Gonsolin, and Nolan Arenado is ruled out after hitting a one-out roller that Trea Turner sends to first base.

Comments / 0

Community Policy