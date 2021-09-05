CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dothan, AL

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan City Limits - $431,999

Dothan Eagle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Morningside pairs expert space planning with a long list of desirables, and the result is a perfect plan for nearly any phase of life. The welcoming feel starts on the covered front porch and carries through the long foyer entryway that leads you into a vast great room. The corner fireplace will immediately catch your eye, but the sprawling hardwoods and wall of windows will secure your admiration for this space. Off to one side you'll find a large kitchen with a center island accompanied by a wine rack and open book case, great working triangle, and large pantry. You enter the flex room from the back of the kitchen that would serve perfectly as a dining room or study, depending on your family's needs. The master suite occupies one side of the main level and has a lot to offer including an adjoining sitting room, flawless master bath, and spacious walk in closet. The three additional bedrooms and two full bathrooms are found off of the main entryway and each have a large walk-in closet plus a linen closet in the hall. Hidden gems of this home are a mudroom adjacent to the laundry room, entered from the side-entry garage or foyer, and a LARGE covered patio with exterior fireplace at the rear.

dothaneagle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dothan, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
Dothan, AL
Business
Dothan, AL
Real Estate
Local
Alabama Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#Great Room#Bedroom Home#Morningside
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority. read more.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
California StatePosted by
CNN

Republicans are laying the groundwork to lie that the California recall was stolen

Washington (CNN) — Polls suggest California voters are poised to defeat an effort to recall the state's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom. The polls could be wrong or change fast. At present, though, their findings are entirely unremarkable. California has nearly twice as many registered Democrats as registered Republicans. Newsom was elected by almost 24 percentage points in 2018. With one notable exception, in 2003, every previous attempt to recall a California governor has failed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy