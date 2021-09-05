CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Today in History

Frederick News-Post
 5 days ago

Sunday, Sept. 5, is the 248th day of 2021. There are 117 days left in the year. In 1774, the first Continental Congress assembled in Philadelphia. In 1864, voters in Louisiana approved a new state constitution abolishing slavery. In 1939, four days after war had broken out in Europe, President...

www.fredericknewspost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phyllis Schlafly
Person
Wyatt Earp
Person
Georg Solti
Person
Al Stewart
Person
Katie Couric
Person
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Person
Charles Manson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Continental Congress#Viking Press#Palestinian#Israelis#German#Pan Am#Pakistani#The Tailhook Association#Navy#The New York Times#National Security#The Green Bay Packers#Republicans#Chinese#Eagle Forum#Kentucky Derby#N College Football Hall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
NFL
Country
Portugal
Related
Salt Lake City, UTcityweekly.net

Surreal in America

When René Magritte painted an exact replica of a pipe in 1929 with the inscription "Ceci n'est pas une pipe (This is not a pipe)," he may have been prescient. Ninety-two years later, America's political right-wing base has taken this surreal premise to its extreme, claiming that "Joe Biden is not the President."
TV Seriesviralhatch.com

Remember little Jake Harper from Two and a Half Men? This is him now

In the popular American television sitcom “Two and a Half Men” we met Angus T. Jones as Jake Harper, a sweet little boy, but a little bit silly. At the age of 10, Angus was offered the role of Jake Harper in Two and a Half Men. The series became known around the world and this helped Angus reach a salary of $ 300,000 per episode, becoming the highest paid child on TV.
CancerWired UK

A strange Covid-19 origin theory is gaining traction

In early August 2021, a preprint reported a potentially huge discovery. Researchers had looked at samples that were collected as part of measles and rubella surveillance in Italy. They reported the detection of evidence of Sars-CoV-2 genetic material in the samples of eleven subjects taken before the pandemic – with the earliest case going as far back as late summer 2019. This would mean that the virus was circulating in Italy much earlier than December 8, thought to be the date of the first known case in Wuhan.
EconomyFrederick News-Post

Own Al Capone: The Chicago gangster’s favorite gun, diamond jewelry, bear-shaped humidor, family photos and more to be sold by his granddaughters at auction

Al Capone’s vaults inside a decrepit Chicago hotel were embarrassingly empty in 1986. The real riches of the legendary boss of Chicago’s organized crime syndicate have been located more than 2,000 miles west in northern California, quietly occupying the homes of his four granddaughters: Veronica, Diane, Barbara and Theresa. “The...
MuseumsSmithonian

Smithsonian Artifacts That Tell the Story of 9/11

Following the tragedies that took place on September 11, 2001, curators at the Smithsonian Institution recognized the urgency of documenting this unprecedented moment in American history. After Congress designated the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History as the official repository for all related objects, photographs and documents, staff focused their attention on three areas: the attacks themselves, first responders and recovery efforts. As time passed, curators expanded their purview to include the nation’s response to the tragedy, recording 9/11’s reverberations across the country.
ProtestsPosted by
Axios

America's civil war of 2021

J.D. Vance — author of "Hillbilly Elegy" and a candidate for the GOP U.S. Senate nomination in Ohio — urged "mass civil disobedience" to Biden's plan to use federal authority to mandate vaccination for roughly two-third of America workers. "I have a simple message for America's business community," Vance wrote....
Scienceravallirepublic.com

History with Phil: A look at what was really first

This week, we take a look at events or inventions that were really first. Most people believe the first gold rush occurred in the West. Fifty years before gold was discovered at Sutter’s Mill (in 1849), the first gold rush in American history got underway when a 17-pound gold nugget was found in Cabarrus County, North Carolina by twelve-year-old Conrad Reed who was fishing in a creek on his family’s farm. Soon, more gold was found along the creek, making Conrad’s father a very wealthy man. Of course, news of gold in Cabarrus County soon spread quickly.
Los Angeles, CAknock-la.com

You Can Thank Ronald Reagan for Larry Elder

The deadline to vote in the recall election is September 14, 2021. Read Knock LA’s Guide to the CA Recall to learn more. A talk radio personality might win the California gubernatorial recall on September 14, and for that, we can thank Ronald Reagan. Larry Elder is the latest in...
PoliticsFrederick News-Post

An 'ism' of a special kind

America’s reputation has been taking a vicious beating of late, an obsessively determined pummeling delivered mostly by Americans whose glasses seem always half empty and whose silver linings are perpetually obscured by dark, angry clouds. By contrast, the events of the past two weeks have added real fuel to America’s bonfire of self-inflicted dishonor in the form of the horrific and humiliating ineptitude of the country’s ham-handed exit from Afghanistan.
Politicsreviewjournal.com

JONAH GOLDBERG: Partisan squabbling after 9/11 was a preview of the present

I got back to the U.S. from my honeymoon on Sept. 10, 2001. My wife went straight home to Washington, D.C, to start her new job at the Justice Department. I went to Washington state, where we’d gotten married, to retrieve our dog Cosmo, whom we’d left with family. I was in a hotel room in Pendleton, Oregon, when I saw the first reports of a plane hitting the World Trade Center. I used something called AOL Instant Messenger to tell my co-workers to turn on the TV.
Politicsgasconadecountyrepublican.com

I remember that day

Many days have been important to history in my 60 plus years of life on this earth. I have no recollection of a large number of these. On Nov. 22, 1963, Lee Harvey Oswald shot and killed John F. Kennedy, the 35th President of the United States. I was six days shy of my fourth birthday. I have no memory of that.
Huntington, NYThe Leader Newspaper

The Closing of Book Revue and America's Hysterical Lockdowns

A north shore institution, Book Revue, will be closing in a few days, leaving a jagged hole - both physical and spiritual - in downtown Huntington and the whole north shore community. The closing of one local business should not mean so much - but it does - and it was so unnecessary. Book Revue was opened in 1977 by two local brothers, to buy and sell quality new and used books. The store expanded 20 years ago to include a cafe, and to host authors for book readings and book signings. And they came: Presidents, House Speakers, movie stars, scientists, business leaders, poets, dreamers, and some local talent not ready for prime time. All had a stage and an outlet. Liberals, conservatives - and the truly apolitical. And we were all much the better for it. Where else could you bring your kids to meet Bill Clinton, then Newt Gingrich a few months later, and then Charlton Heston a few months after that ? And sit and listen to them discuss their experiences and ideas. But like 25% of all small businesses in America, Book Revue was destroyed by the erratic Covid lock-downs, imposed by an overly-polticized and utterly mediocre (or worse) set of governments in America. It didn't have to be that way: When Covid struck in March, 2020, some countries like America took the highly-destructive "lockdown" model - shutting business; shutting schools; declaring "non-essential" shops must be closed (and the definition of "essential" was so often tied to the size of one's political contributions). Other countries - like Sweden - took the opposite approach. A "no lock-downs" model, with a focus on healthy living, and protecting the elderly and immuno-compromised. Eat healthy. Take your vitamins. Exercise. No business lock-downs. Breathe. No mandatory masking. After 18 months, the results could not be more clear: Sweden lost 14,000 dead to Covid; America lost 650,000 dead. Accounting for the population difference, Sweden only had 2/3 as many deaths as America per capita. America had 50% more deaths - and destroyed 25% of our small businesses. What a disgrace. What an indictment of America's incompetent politicians. And what a waste.

Comments / 0

Community Policy