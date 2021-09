Mike Locksley's mentor at Alabama, Nick Saban, has made a habit of bringing in established coaches and hiring them as analysts, off-field coaches who are often looking to spend a bridge year somewhere buffing their resumes after becoming free agents unexpectedly. That's what Locksley did in 2016, when he signed up with Saban as an offensive analyst after Randy Edsall and his staff were fired at Maryland. Now he's on the other side of the equation, having hired Mike Canales for a similar role in College Park.