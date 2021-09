SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A man accused of assaulting at least two elderly people, including his own grandmother, and hitting a sheriff’s deputy in the head with a rock is in critical but stable condition after being shot during a struggle with law enforcement, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday. The suspect has not been identified, but the sheriff’s office said he is a 25-year-old man from Sacramento County. He will be transferred to the Sacramento County Main Jail on multiple felony charges upon release from the hospital. According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened Tuesday night in the...