Heavy gunfire reported near Guinea's presidential palace

CONAKRY, Guinea — (AP) — Heavy gunfire erupted early Sunday near the presidential palace in Guinea's capital, witnesses said, raising security in a country with a long history of military power grabs and coup attempts.

It wasn't immediately known whether President Alpha Conde was home at the time the shooting began, according to witnesses in the Kaloum neighborhood of Conakry.

Conde, who was first elected to power in 2010, has faced mounting criticism ever since he sought a third term in office last year, saying the constitutional term limits didn't apply in his case.

In 2011, he survived an assassination attempt when mutinous soldiers fired at the palace.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.