Stable is not the word you would have used to describe special teams the first couple of seasons of Mack Brown’s second time around. His first season saw a huge merry-go-round and was so bad that he had to go ahead and replace his Special Teams coordinator before year two. Last season saw a grad transfer kicker and a pretty basic setup on kickoffs and punts because of the pandemic wiping out any chance for the team to practice. Depth also played a role, as the lack of depth meant players were playing in two phases.